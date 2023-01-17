Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
'It'll last all day': Electrician father styles daughters' hair with zip ties
An electrician in the US got creative when he had to get his little girls ready for school when his wife overslept one morning.Chelsea Kunz woke to find her daughters were ready to hit the road for class with their hair fashioned using zip ties.“Beautiful - It’ll last all day,” Matt can be heard saying in this clip filmed by a tickled Chelsea.The 37-year-old says he went to his toolbox to get the zip ties while on hairdressing duty for Scout and Hendrix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pete Buttigieg says cyber attack ‘isn’t ruled out’ after all US flights groundedWatch: All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker showsTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prison
New York cold case murder suspect dies by suicide
Police say a former neighbor died by suicide after being identified as a suspect in the 1994 murder of Violet Filkins. WNYT's Mark Mulholland reports.Jan. 20, 2023.
Mom Accidentally Captures the Way Eldest Daughter Looks at Baby Sister and It’s Too Precious
There is no love purer.
Husband Hysterically Pranks Wife by Secretly Putting “Poppers” Under Shoes by Front Door
She didn’t suspect a thing.
Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation
Brian Walshe, who is charged with murdering his missing wife Ana, had a gruesome search history on his young son's iPad, including “10 ways to dispose of a body,” prosecutors say. An attorney for Walshe released a statement – saying in part – “We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.” NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren reports on the disturbing new details.Jan. 19, 2023.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 19th)
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting; 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm; Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out; and more on tonight’s broadcast.Jan. 20, 2023.
Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out
The parents of the 6-year-old who police say shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said the firearm their son accessed was secured. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has more details on the case.Jan. 20, 2023.
It’s the Year of the Rabbit and, finally, we can all chill
It’s the Year of the Rabbit and we should all be focusing on rest, introspection and working smarter not harder. The Lunar New Year, celebrated primarily by Chinese diasporas and other East Asian cultures as well as the Vietnamese, will begin on Sunday, kicking off 15 days of festivities and customs. While the preceding Year of the Tiger was seen as a powerful period of action, and, at times, impulse, the rabbit sign is expected to usher in a softer period focused on self-reflection, Jonathan H. X. Lee, an Asian and Asian American studies professor at San Francisco State University, told NBC News.
