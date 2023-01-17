An electrician in the US got creative when he had to get his little girls ready for school when his wife overslept one morning.Chelsea Kunz woke to find her daughters were ready to hit the road for class with their hair fashioned using zip ties.“Beautiful - It’ll last all day,” Matt can be heard saying in this clip filmed by a tickled Chelsea.The 37-year-old says he went to his toolbox to get the zip ties while on hairdressing duty for Scout and Hendrix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pete Buttigieg says cyber attack ‘isn’t ruled out’ after all US flights groundedWatch: All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker showsTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prison

2 DAYS AGO