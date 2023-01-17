NAACP hosts Martin Luther King Day program

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just over the bridge, groups joined together with another MLK program centered around the question, ‘what are you doing for others?’

In conjunction with NoMa, the Broome-Tioga NAACP held the return of its in-person Martin Luther King Day celebration at the First Congregational Church in Binghamton.

The event was free and open to the public.

Things kicked off with Councilwoman Angela Riley inducting the newest officials into the NAACP.

Afterwards, there were several dance performances.

One by the Angels of Praise from the House of Worship, and another by the Union-Endicott Step Team.

State Senator Lea Webb was the keynote speaker of the event and spoke about MLK’s service to others.

Specifically, how he pushed the envelope, and started conversations that society was not comfortable having.

“But he was an unapologetic truth teller, and I say that again, because, when you think about the work that needs to be done, not just in our community, not just in our state, in our country and in our world, it is not pretty. But it is necessary to tell the truth about the indignities that people experience every single day,” she says.

Webb created an acronym for her definition of the word serve.

She says the S stands for strategies that advance equity.

E is to educate about civil rights movements and leaders, and not just on special days like today.

R is to remember and reflect on our nation’s past so we can change the future.

V is valuable, everyone’s opinion matters.

Finally, the Second E stands for empower, she says we must continue to lift each other up and lead with empathy to make change.

