Plans to Renovate JC’s Former Red Robin Diner “Still in Progress”
A Broome County man said work will continue to transform the old Red Robin Diner in Johnson City into a new restaurant. Taimoor Khan of the town of Binghamton acquired the property at 268 Main Street last June for $210,000. A glimpse inside the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson...
State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest
The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
NYC homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton
On Wednesday, a man wanted for homicide in New York City was arrested in Binghamton following a pursuit.
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Full list: Ithaca Mall Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
Phoenix receives state grant for Huron Campus demolitions
Phoenix Investors is receiving a big boost in its effort to clear away some of the dilapidated factory buildings on the Huron Campus.
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ithaca.com
“The Breeze” — Revitalizing the Long-Abandoned Ithaca Gun Factory
The agreement to re-development the Ithaca Gun Factory site was originally made in 2007, but over the last 15 years the city has advanced to a project with a new developer and some revisions have been made to the proposal for the site. The Ithaca City Common Council recently approved...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
People Needed for Movie Being Filmed in Binghamton
It's exciting to find out a movie is being shot in the Binghamton area. We've had a few, including Liebestraum, filmed in 1991 starring Kim Novak and Bill Pullman, and The Rewrite in 2014 starring Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei. Sometimes, movies being filmed in a particular community, ask for...
Lupo’s Char Pit, an iconic Binghamton spiedie joint, has closed (report)
Binghamton, N.Y. — Lupo’s S&S Char Pit, one of the best-known purveyors of Binghamton’s signature dish, the spiedie, is closing, according to a report at radio station WNBF. But while the restaurant at 6 W. State St. closed its doors Sunday, the Lupo family will continue to...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
localsyr.com
Crews battle early morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
Oneonta resident arrested for assaulting man with barbell
An Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with first degree assault following an incident at Job Corps in Oneonta.
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
Binghamton Makes Top 25 Snowiest Cities in the U.S. List
Binghamtonians aren't sitting back on our haunches and basking in the lack of snow this year because we know better - we know that the worst of winter hasn't even arrived yet and that although the weather conditions have been relatively uneventful, they won't stay like this. . Believe it...
