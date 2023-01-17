ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville Republican files bill to give third-grade retention control to local school boards

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aqihb_0kGpJESj00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Under the current language of the third-grade retention law , the state solely uses the TCAP to determine whether a student is proficient in English Language Arts (ELA) and reading. But now, that could change.

“Maybe there’s a better way to do this than having one test and one moment in time that is going to be the deciding factor whether or not a student is going to be retained in third grade,” Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) said.

READ MORE | New bill wants to shift control of third-grade retention back to local school districts

Greeneville Republican Representative David Hawk filed a new bill to allow each Local Education Agency (LEA) to decide if it should pass a student to the fourth grade. An LEA for your county is generally the school board or school district.

Currently, as the law stands, it’s up to the Department of Education to decide whether to pass a student to fourth grade, depending on their TCAP score.

“The retention aspect will be largely decided upon by the teachers, the parents, that school district, whether they go forward or not,” Hawk said.

It’s a bill most Democrats are in favor of, though leadership would like to see it go a step further.

“What I would love to see is let’s leave these decisions up to the child’s teacher,” Democrat Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

Clemmons argues even an LEA wouldn’t know each individual student, so the Dept. of Education wouldn’t either.

“The state has no business making a decision whether a child should progress from grade to grade,” he said.

Whether the legislature passes Hawk’s bill remains to be seen, and even he admits he expects it to be close.

“It’s a five,” he said, when asked about confidence of passage on a scale of 1-10. “I think it’s a middle of the road answer to the problem we’ve got, or a solution to the problem we’ve got.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Parents sound off on 3rd grade retention law

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)–Tri-Cities school systems are adapting to the new reality created by the third-grade retention law. Two local districts, Elizabethton and Kingsport City Schools, spoke with parents tonight about the controversial measure. At Harold McCormick Elementary School in Elizabethton, principal Eric Wampler answered questions and confronted parents’ dissatisfaction with the law. “All across the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Volunteer High School threat

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media. A juvenile was charged with making […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. “It seems logical that we should be able to save that dog,” Lundberg told News […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs

MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

$1.5 million grant to help Cardinal Glass add 75 jobs

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A glass plant in Church Hill will be able to expand and add 75 jobs over five years thanks in part to a $1.5 million federal infrastructure grant announced Tuesday. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to the First Utility District of Hawkins County will allow for the utility to […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
supertalk929.com

‘Career offender’ from Kingsport sent to prison for life

A Kingsport, Tennessee man was labeled a career offender by a federal court judge who sentenced him to life in prison on drug and weapon charges. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was found guilty in US District Court in Greeneville following a three-day trial on charges of selling heroin and marijuana while in possession of two guns during his August 2020 arrest.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Domtar’s Kingsport Mill resumes operation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a two-year-long conversion project, Domtar’s Kingsport Mill is operational once again. The mill recently produced its first roll of 100% recycled containerboard, according to the company. The facility is expected to convert 660,000 tons of recovered fiber into recycled cardboard packaging each year. After Domtar idled the facility in April […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WJHL

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

Call for help for Wreaths Across America to meet …. Wreaths Across America wants to cover all graves in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and they've started to work towards that goal today. Boats for Haiti. Non-profit organization, Mission Navigation builds boats to help people in Haiti. Firefighter injured in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three domestic violence incidents

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three separate domestic violence incidents — including one in which he reportedly pepper sprayed his ex-wife — are among numerous criminal charges and court cases in accused Sullivan County murderer Donald Britt’s past record. Britt, now charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of Katie Arnold and suspected in […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local restaurants grappling with historic rise in egg prices

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Inflation has led to rising prices of several essentials, food included. Recently, the cost of eggs has increased, and experts say it’s not just because of inflation. Anthony Shelton is an agriculture agent and County Director for the University of Tennessee Extension in Washington County. Shelton said the rising cost […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court. According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
WJHL

Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy