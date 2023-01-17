Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals
Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls.
MyStateline.com
Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer take home conference championships
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
MyStateline.com
Rockford mayor reacts to death of Ukrainian war minister
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacted to a Ukrainian helicopter crash that killed the country's war minister Wednesday morning.
MyStateline.com
Illinois judge grants restraining order against 'assault weapons' ban to 860 who sued
An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state's gun ban.
MyStateline.com
Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation
An anonymous donor wrote out a $100,000 check to VOICES of Stephenson County. While no one expected this opportunity, the organization already has plans for the money.
rockrivercurrent.com
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
MyStateline.com
Rockford boy serves free Chick-Fil-A to staff at UW Health
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
MyStateline.com
'Sick and tired of the murders;' Rockford sees 4 homicides in 5 days
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon.
MyStateline.com
Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together
Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director. After nearly four years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has found a new music director.
100fmrockford.com
By the numbers: Here’s a look at how Hard Rock fared in Rockford in 2022
ROCKFORD — Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act brought in more than $54.7 million in gross revenue last year and generated more than $3.2 million in local gambling tax revenue, according to new figures from the Illinois Gaming Board. The temporary casino at 610 N. Bell School road...
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
MyStateline.com
ComEd requests $1.5 billion rate hike
ComEd and its parent company Exelon are seeking a $1.5 billion rate hike in Illinois.
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect
The Winnebago County State's Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
WIFR
Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A work inspired by a moving moment in U.S. history is now on display at the RAMP building at 202 Market St. in Rockford. Local artist, Dustin Eckhardt, hand-built a 12′ x 6′ project mirroring an image from the Tom Olin Collection documenting the Capitol Crawl on March 12, 1990―when a group of activists abandoned their mobility aids and dragged themselves up the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
