Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls with murals

Beth Melancen, an art teacher at Winnebago Middle School, said she wants students to come to school and have fun, so she challenged the art club to put a splash of color on the blank white walls. Winnebago school allows students to paint the halls …. Beth Melancen, an art...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer take home conference championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford mayor reacts to death of Ukrainian war minister

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacted to a Ukrainian helicopter crash that killed the country's war minister Wednesday morning. Rockford mayor reacts to death of Ukrainian war minister. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacted to a Ukrainian helicopter crash that killed the country's war minister Wednesday morning. Winnebago school allows students to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation

An anonymous donor wrote out a $100,000 check to VOICES of Stephenson County. While no one expected this opportunity, the organization already has plans for the money. Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation. An anonymous donor wrote out a $100,000 check to VOICES of Stephenson County. While no one expected...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford boy serves free Chick-Fil-A to staff at UW Health

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

'Sick and tired of the murders;' Rockford sees 4 homicides in 5 days

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon. ‘Sick and tired of the murders;’ Rockford sees 4 …. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together

Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected …. Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director. After nearly four years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has found a new music director. Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in …
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

ComEd requests $1.5 billion rate hike

ComEd and its parent company Exelon are seeking a $1.5 billion rate hike in Illinois. ComEd and its parent company Exelon are seeking a $1.5 billion rate hike in Illinois. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director. After nearly four years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has found a new...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect

He Winnebago County State's Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect. he Winnebago County State's Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. Illinois judge...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A work inspired by a moving moment in U.S. history is now on display at the RAMP building at 202 Market St. in Rockford. Local artist, Dustin Eckhardt, hand-built a 12′ x 6′ project mirroring an image from the Tom Olin Collection documenting the Capitol Crawl on March 12, 1990―when a group of activists abandoned their mobility aids and dragged themselves up the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
ROCKFORD, IL

