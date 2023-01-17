ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Scammers using Illinois’ assault weapons ban to their benefit

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents about scams linked to the state’s assault weapons ban.

Officials said that people have been receiving marketing calls, asking them to donate. They are told that the money would be used to fight the assault weapons ban in court.

The Sheriffs’ Association said that it does not call people asking for donations.

Chris P
3d ago

JB also using Illinois assault weapon ban to hus benefit 🙄wouldn’t be surprised if this is his operation calling everyone.

