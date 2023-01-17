ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest

The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
Q 105.7

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle early morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

People Needed for Movie Being Filmed in Binghamton

It's exciting to find out a movie is being shot in the Binghamton area. We've had a few, including Liebestraum, filmed in 1991 starring Kim Novak and Bill Pullman, and The Rewrite in 2014 starring Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei. Sometimes, movies being filmed in a particular community, ask for...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton man appears in court after violent arrest

Just over two weeks after he was violently arrested by Binghamton police, Hamail Waddell pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Wednesday. Around 30 people, including friends, family and activists, packed Binghamton City Court for the brief hearing Wednesday. A future appearance date was not assigned...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

