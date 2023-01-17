Read full article on original website
Joann Poncho – October 20, 1936 – January 14, 2023
Joann Poncho, 86 passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 14, 2023, at Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Ca. Joann was a devout Christian and a proud Bishop Paiute Tribal Member. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. Joann was born in Bishop on October 20,...
RUTH ANN AUBREY APRIL 14, 1942 – JANUARY 11, 2023
Ruth Ann Aubrey was born and raised in Bishop CA, to Charles and Marion Scott, alongside her older brother Dwayne and twin brother Roger. While attending Bishop Union High School, Ruth was very active in softball, cheerleading and always talked about how she loved the Glee club. Ruth was the...
BUHS Theatre Club to Put on “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”! TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
Bishop Union High School’s Theatre Club will be performing “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” at BUHS on January 27, 28, 29th and February 3, 4, 5th. Performances will be at 7pm on Fridays, 2 and 7pm on Saturday, and 2pm on Sundays. Doors will open 1:30 and 6:30.
DISASTER DECLARATION BY INYO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Inyo County has joined numerous counterparts across the state in declaring a state of emergency due to widespread flooding. The Board approved Resolution No. 2023-03 on Tuesday declaring the existence of a local emergency resulting from the atmospheric river event that started January 9 and caused extensive flooding throughout the county, with several roads and state highways damaged. Homes and businesses were also impacted and damaged by flooding.
Caltrans to Host Free Dump Day at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station SATURDAY JANUARY 21, 2023
Dump Day events are organized to further the Caltrans goal of keeping. our highways litter-free as part of the Clean California Initiative. Glass, wood, metal, electronics, and recyclables. Appliances, TVs, mattresses, and furniture. Tires (rims removed, limit 9 at a time) The following will...
Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Played Kern Valley Tuesday January 17, 2023
JuliAnna Jackson and Ellie Crall each scored three goals, Brooklyn Braaten scored two goals, and Elizabeth Ellsworth and Jessica Santana each scored one goal. Ellie Crall lead to charge with two assist, while Alyssa Buchholz, Brooklyn Braaten, and Elizabeth Ellsworth each had an assist. Coach Bill Dailey reports the Lady...
Bishop Bronco JV Basketball Team Keeps Their Undefeated League Season Alive
The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team kept their undefeated league season rolling along last night in a low scoring hard fought battle against a scrappy Kern Valley team. As Broncos have come accustom to doing, they started off strong taking a 12 point lead into the half. However, the long bus ride caught up to the kids in the second half as shots weren’t falling and Kern Valley took a lead with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Bishop withheld the run and came out on top with a final score of 39-35.
