Lone Pine, CA

sierrawave.net

Joann Poncho – October 20, 1936 – January 14, 2023

Joann Poncho, 86 passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 14, 2023, at Northern Inyo Hospital in Bishop, Ca. Joann was a devout Christian and a proud Bishop Paiute Tribal Member. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family. Joann was born in Bishop on October 20,...
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

RUTH ANN AUBREY APRIL 14, 1942 – JANUARY 11, 2023

Ruth Ann Aubrey was born and raised in Bishop CA, to Charles and Marion Scott, alongside her older brother Dwayne and twin brother Roger. While attending Bishop Union High School, Ruth was very active in softball, cheerleading and always talked about how she loved the Glee club. Ruth was the...
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

DISASTER DECLARATION BY INYO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Inyo County has joined numerous counterparts across the state in declaring a state of emergency due to widespread flooding. The Board approved Resolution No. 2023-03 on Tuesday declaring the existence of a local emergency resulting from the atmospheric river event that started January 9 and caused extensive flooding throughout the county, with several roads and state highways damaged. Homes and businesses were also impacted and damaged by flooding.
INYO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Played Kern Valley Tuesday January 17, 2023

JuliAnna Jackson and Ellie Crall each scored three goals, Brooklyn Braaten scored two goals, and Elizabeth Ellsworth and Jessica Santana each scored one goal. Ellie Crall lead to charge with two assist, while Alyssa Buchholz, Brooklyn Braaten, and Elizabeth Ellsworth each had an assist. Coach Bill Dailey reports the Lady...
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

Bishop Bronco JV Basketball Team Keeps Their Undefeated League Season Alive

The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team kept their undefeated league season rolling along last night in a low scoring hard fought battle against a scrappy Kern Valley team. As Broncos have come accustom to doing, they started off strong taking a 12 point lead into the half. However, the long bus ride caught up to the kids in the second half as shots weren’t falling and Kern Valley took a lead with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Bishop withheld the run and came out on top with a final score of 39-35.
BISHOP, CA

