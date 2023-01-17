The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team kept their undefeated league season rolling along last night in a low scoring hard fought battle against a scrappy Kern Valley team. As Broncos have come accustom to doing, they started off strong taking a 12 point lead into the half. However, the long bus ride caught up to the kids in the second half as shots weren’t falling and Kern Valley took a lead with 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Bishop withheld the run and came out on top with a final score of 39-35.

BISHOP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO