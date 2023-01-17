ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Briefly dry before weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. The opportunity for additional rain is low however a passing shower or two is possible this evening. Overnight a cold front slide east pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into #SGA Thursday morning. Not all-day rain and severe storms are not expected. Gradual clearing and breezy through the afternoon with mild mid-upper 70s.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Widespread rain over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended early afternoon across #SGA. Gradual clearing is underway as a cold front slide east this evening. Tonight, not as mild as temperatures drop into the 40s. A fantastic Friday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Clouds quickly return...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Wet Pattern Begins Today

As the past few days, today will be cloudy. High temperatures will still get warm - into the mid to upper 70s. Moisture and humidity will continue building in the afternoon. Another, chance for storms this afternoon into the evening. Rain will mostly be light to moderate with maybe a rumble of thunder. Arrival will be around noon for our westernmost counties.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

More rain but wetter through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain and mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Rain ends but clouds hold with patchy dense fog as lows drop into the upper 50s. Tomorrow a gloomy sky with a slight chance of afternoon showers and highs mid-upper 70s. Rain chances peak Thursday...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wilcox County from Thursday's storms

ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in northeast Wilcox County Thursday night as storms moved through the area. Surveyors assigned the rating based off damage near the intersection of US-129 and Primrose Lane. Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones was on 13WMAZ tracking the...
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show kicks-off in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission is welcoming over 1,500 farmers from all over Georgia for the 46th annual Farm Show and conference. Peanut farmers were able to experience everything, from vendors, to award ceremonies and seminars. They told WALB they enjoyed being able to discuss the challenges they faced last year with hopes to get their crops producing better this year.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Power restored in southwest Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk

How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA. Updated: 2 hours ago. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space. House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and children. Christy Day, shelter executive director, said the shelter often faces challenges due to the need for space at its facilities.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA

