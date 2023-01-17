Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Briefly dry before weekend rain
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. The opportunity for additional rain is low however a passing shower or two is possible this evening. Overnight a cold front slide east pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into #SGA Thursday morning. Not all-day rain and severe storms are not expected. Gradual clearing and breezy through the afternoon with mild mid-upper 70s.
WALB 10
Widespread rain over the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended early afternoon across #SGA. Gradual clearing is underway as a cold front slide east this evening. Tonight, not as mild as temperatures drop into the 40s. A fantastic Friday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Clouds quickly return...
WALB 10
Wet Pattern Begins Today
As the past few days, today will be cloudy. High temperatures will still get warm - into the mid to upper 70s. Moisture and humidity will continue building in the afternoon. Another, chance for storms this afternoon into the evening. Rain will mostly be light to moderate with maybe a rumble of thunder. Arrival will be around noon for our westernmost counties.
WALB 10
More rain but wetter through the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain and mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Rain ends but clouds hold with patchy dense fog as lows drop into the upper 50s. Tomorrow a gloomy sky with a slight chance of afternoon showers and highs mid-upper 70s. Rain chances peak Thursday...
wgxa.tv
NWS: Two tornadoes hit Wilcox County, damage in Crisp and Dooly Co. result of 80 mph winds
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The total number of tornadoes in north and Middle Georgia from January 12, 2023, is up to 12 and now includes two in Wilcox County. The National Weather Service says their latest analysis shows two confirmed tornadoes in northeast Wilcox County. The first tornado touched...
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
WMAZ
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wilcox County from Thursday's storms
ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in northeast Wilcox County Thursday night as storms moved through the area. Surveyors assigned the rating based off damage near the intersection of US-129 and Primrose Lane. Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones was on 13WMAZ tracking the...
WALB 10
Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
wfxl.com
Tifton roadwork continues for three city roadways
The road resurfacing project continues in Tifton this week. Roadwork this week will continue on 24th Street, Love Avenue and 26th Street. City officials thank the community for their patience.
WALB 10
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout south Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Respiratory illnesses like the common cold and the flu are still impacting residents with symptoms such as congestion and body aches. Even with some respiratory illness cases down from a week ago, health officials said that doesn’t mean another spike can’t come along to threaten south Georgians.
WALB 10
46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show kicks-off in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission is welcoming over 1,500 farmers from all over Georgia for the 46th annual Farm Show and conference. Peanut farmers were able to experience everything, from vendors, to award ceremonies and seminars. They told WALB they enjoyed being able to discuss the challenges they faced last year with hopes to get their crops producing better this year.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
WALB 10
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA. Updated: 2 hours ago. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for...
Albany sewer system work on Jefferson Street will mean inconvenience for motorists
ALBANY — The city of Albany’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation has a second deadline to meet with the need to complete work on North Jefferson Street ahead of a scheduled resurfacing by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The work will mean some detours and traffic delays for drivers. The...
WALB 10
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
WALB 10
Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space. House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and children. Christy Day, shelter executive director, said the shelter often faces challenges due to the need for space at its facilities.
WALB 10
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
