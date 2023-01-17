Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Google updates its Find my Device app with Material You redesign
Google debuted a new official design language for Android with the launch of Android 12 in 2021. Dubbed Material You, it brought a much-needed UI overhaul to the world’s most popular mobile operating system. The company has since been updating all of its first-party Android apps with the new design, taking its own sweet time for it. Find my Device is the latest Google app to get the Material You makeover.
Android Headlines
DeepMind's Sparrow is Google's answer to ChatGPT
Ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google has been scrambling to build a rival. Now, Google’s subsidiary DeepMind, known for its pioneering work in AI research, has announced plans to launch a new chatbot called Sparrow. The company, which was acquired by Google nine years ago, is planning to release Sparrow for a “private beta” in 2023.
Android Headlines
Twitter for Android gets 'For you' & 'Following' tabs
As some of you may have heard, Twitter made some changes to the iOS app recently. The company changed up the way we switch between the chronological and algorithmic feed. Well, those changes just arrived to Android as well. Twitter for Android has received ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs.
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone January security patch brings Nothing X app
We’re all wondering when Nothing is going to launch Nothing OS 1.5 to the Nothing Phone (1) AKA Android 13. While the latest update coming to the phone doesn’t bring the sought-after upgrade, but it brings a neat addition for Ear (1) users. The latest update brings the Nothing X app, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Twitter puts third-party clients out of business
It’s now official, Twitter basically put all third-party Twitter clients out of business. About a week ago, the company blocked third-party app access to its platform. It seemed like an error at first, but it was not. It’s now official. Twitter essentially pushed third-party clients out of business...
Android Headlines
Telegram Premium: Everything you need to know
Telegram is one of the most popular messaging platforms out there next to Slack and WhatsApp. It eventually revealed its premium-tier subscription plan, and it brings some neat features to make the money worth it. Thes features range from useful to decorative, and they should appeal to avid Telegramers. The...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp will soon enable users to share original quality images
Users of WhatsApp around the world face a peculiar problem when it comes to sharing original quality images. For certain reasons, the social media platform reduces the quality of images sent via its messaging feature. This has made lots of users shy away from sharing pictures using WhatsApp and opt for other sharing services like Nearby Share.
Android Headlines
How to improve battery life on Apple's Watch Ultra & Series 8
The Apple Watch’s battery life isn’t the best, though the Watch Ultra does have some pretty decent battery life. Especially when compared to other watches that last months or even years on a charge. But as far as smartwatches go, the Apple Watch does quite well on battery life.
Android Headlines
Sunny is a simplistic weather app with a gorgeous UI
If you’re on the lookout for a new weather app, we may have just the one for you. Sunny is a simplistic weather app that has a really nice-looking UI. As long as you’re looking to keep it simple, this app is worth checking out. Sunny is a...
Android Headlines
Instagram introduces 'Quiet Mode' & more new features
Instagram is always adding some new features to make the experience better (well, most of them do). The company just unveiled some new features that will definitely help if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by the platform. Instagram added a new quiet mode along with some other additions, according to Engadget.
Android Headlines
Apple announces new HomePod for those that want an inferior smart assistant
Apple has just announced a new HomePod, which is actually rather surprising. Seeing as the original HomePod was discontinued and discounted in 2021, and was never mentioned again. But it is definitely good to see it get announced today, as many users were looking for a larger HomePod again. The...
Android Headlines
7 ways to keep your smart home safe from hackers in 2023
The IoT made smart homes a reality for many. However, anything that connects to the internet is hackable. In 2021, smart homes in the UK faced 12,000 hack attacks weekly, and an alarming 35% of US homes suffered a breach. This number is expected to increase by 21% annually, equating to 174,000 annual incidents and a 42% incidence rate in 2023.
Android Headlines
Spotify asks EU for “swift and decisive” action against Apple monopoly
Spotify and seven other companies have written a letter to the European Commission to complain against the Apple monopoly and its strategies for curbing competition. These companies believe that Apple is benefiting from an unfair advantage and ask for “swift and decisive” actions. The music streaming company filed...
Android Headlines
Hands-on: The GeForce NOW Ultimate plan is worth the money
NVIDIA has begun the rollout of features for its new GeForce NOW Ultimate plan powered by the RTX 4080 SuperPOD, and I’ve gotten some early hands-on time with it prior to today’s public release. While an extra $19.99 a month, or $99.99 every six months seems like a lot of money (it kind of is), you are getting what you pay for.
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue now has a yearly subscription tier
Twitter Blue is now a thing again, and people are able to enjoy the benefits of the services. The $8 price tag ($11 for iOS users) doesn’t sit well with most people. Well, if you’re looking for a bit of a discount, then you’d be happy to know that Twitter Blue now has a yearly plan that will save you just a bit of money.
Android Headlines
Top 10 mobile application development companies: IT firms most reviewed on Clutch
Mobile development is extremely popular. Application downloads exceed 230 billion annually, and the demand for fresh ideas never falters. The market for digital smartphone solutions is huge, and understanding the strengths of mobile products helps businesses create competitive applications. Approximately 90% of consumers delete a mobile product after 30 days if they find it dull. That is why the initiators of a project should not only have a brilliant idea but also select a reliable technological partner. According to Clutch, there are about 4,000 mobile developers in the world. To simplify your search, we will tell you about the top 10 mobile application development companies that have numerous reviews on this trustworthy rating platform.
Android Headlines
13 useful Telegram features you should be using
Telegram is one of the most popular messaging apps out there. It’s right up there with Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp. And a lot of people love Telegram for a number of reasons. Like the fact you can use it on multiple devices at the same time, as well as not being tied to Facebook.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is available for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2020 model
In early December, Samsung released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The new Android version was initially available for the refreshed 2022 model of the tablet. More than a month later, the original 2020 model is also getting the big Android update. The Galaxy Tab S6...
Android Headlines
Google to lay off more than 12,000 employees
Google parent Alphabet may be the next tech giant to announce a mass layoff. The company is reportedly cutting no less than 12,000 jobs. It hasn’t publicly revealed the plans but according to Reuters, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai broke the news to employees in an internal staff memo earlier today. The publication has seen the note in which Pichai took responsibility for leading the company to this situation.
Android Headlines
Playing at social casinos on Android devices
Social casinos allow players to enjoy online casino games for free. This makes the gaming model more acceptable and less risky for casino enthusiasts in most parts of the US. Social casinos not only offer free gaming entertainment, but are also very convenient, as players can run these games from their mobile devices.
Comments / 0