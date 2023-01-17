Read full article on original website
Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
Grand Junction parents can now enroll their kids in free preschool
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: 10 hours ago. The federal government announced that the VA will now...
Cloudy skies for most, some snow along the San Juans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds were on the increase through the afternoon as well as the evening and overnight hours around the Western Slope. Just about all of us started off this Friday morning with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There may have been a little bit of light snow along the Colorado and Utah border between Moab and Grand Junction before sunrise, then started moving down the Uncompahgre Plateau around Nucla, and finally in Cortez in the southwestern portions of the state. Scattered snow is expected to continue generally over the southern portions of the state through the day today.
Clear skies briefly return. Clouds moving back in with more mountain snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While some lingering snow fell over the higher elevations, skies were clearing out and we even started to see some sunshine in the valleys across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon. Skies continued to clear across the region through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s in the valleys with single digits and below-zero numbers in the higher elevations. Those clear skies won’t be hanging around for long, though. Clouds will be back on the increase once again today ahead of the arrival of our next opportunity to see some increased rain chances.
Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain...
Trial continues for Brian Cohee II
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The trial continues today for Brian Cohee. Accused of murdering and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes almost 2 years ago. District attorney Dan Rubinstein says the trial will largely be focused on Cohee’s mental state, and not whether he was the one who committed the crime.
Veterans Affairs to offer mental health services for free
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that veterans will be able to get free emergency mental health care at a VA or non-VA facility, including up to 30 days of inpatient care or 90 days of outpatient care. However, not everyone is sold on...
Athlete of the Week: Cash Walker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School Warriors star Tight End Cash Walker, and Grand Junction Native has announced he is planning on continuing his athletic career in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University, according to an announcement via social media. Despite the hometown connection, Walker says continuing his...
Mesa County law enforcement creates task force to reduce speeding
New details from the arrest affidavit of the Northern Way shooter paint a clearer picture of what happened that day. Data collected across the US indicates that women have exponentially pursued four-year degrees at a higher rate than men. I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline.
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
Grand Junction Jackalopes name New Manager
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Jackalopes have named James Frisbie as the Team Manager for the upcoming season. Frisbie, an Oregon native and Abilene Christian University Alumni is bringing a strong resume to Grand Junction. He has prior experience managing in the Central League, Frontier League, and American Association. However, he recently also served in Major League Baseball as the Left-Handed Hitting Batting Practice Specialist with the Detroit Tigers.
