Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend for wetting the bed in Louisiana

Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
Mississippi woman arrested for kidnapping another woman at gunpoint
A Woodville woman is now in the Concordia Parish, La. jail for allegedly taking another woman against her will at gunpoint. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report from someone stating they witnessed a incident taking place. Investigators identified the suspect as Sasha L. Carter, 28, of Woodville.
One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night.
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette
One person was injured early Monday morning in Lafayette near Johnston & Guilbeau Roads. Officials telling KATC, just after midnight, Lafayette Police were called with a report of shots fired.
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
Mo. man who fatally shot wife, in-laws because they 'wouldn’t leave' sentenced to life
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old man was sentenced this week to life in prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy committed the crime on March 20, 2021, inside his home, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said. The victims were reportedly identified as the suspect’s wife, 48-year-old Tonya Huy, and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large police response
BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was spotted at a grocery store on Government Street Sunday afternoon. Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were seen gathered outside the Albertsons at the corner of Government Street and S Foster Drive. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
This Chinese restaurant says it will close its doors next week
A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette will close its doors next week. The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook that they will close Wednesday after the business was sold. Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with Vietnamese pho and sushi,...
