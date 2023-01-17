ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Donovan
3d ago

I hope and pray, first of all, that they are safe and sound. Then that they are found if it doesn't endanger them to be found, in the precious name of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ I pray, amen.! Those with faith, please agree with me in this, that all praise and glory would go to God our father and our Lord, Jesus Christ.! ! ! Thank you in advance...

WSAV News 3

Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

No charges yet in Nassau County road rage shootout that injured two children in October

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — No charges have yet been filed against two fathers arrested in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot. William Hale, 36, of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison, 44, of Callahan, Fl., were both arrested on charges of attempted murder on Oct. 9 after exchanging gunfire on U.S. 1 in Nassau County. A child in each man’s vehicle was injured. A 5-year-old girl was struck in the calf, fracturing two bones. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Double Armed Robbery Suspect Apprehended

An armed robbery suspect’s run was short-lived Tuesday morning when coordinating county and municipal law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend him. At 11:39, Toombs dispatch received a call regarding an armed robbery at the Open-Air market on South State Street in Lyons. The caller stated a black male had come into the store with a gun and robbed the clerk. Lyons Police arrived and quickly issued a call to be on the lookout for a white Chrysler 200 along with the tag number.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Brantley probes multiple OD cases

NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
laniercountynewsonline.com

Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated

GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
BRUNSWICK, GA
