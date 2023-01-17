Read full article on original website
Donovan
3d ago
I hope and pray, first of all, that they are safe and sound. Then that they are found if it doesn't endanger them to be found, in the precious name of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ I pray, amen.! Those with faith, please agree with me in this, that all praise and glory would go to God our father and our Lord, Jesus Christ.! ! ! Thank you in advance...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say Brunswick teen missing 2 weeks last spotted in Dallas, Texas
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Coastal Georgia are asking the public to help them find a missing teenage boy. Julius Howell Jr., 16, was reported missing from Brunswick on January 5. Authorities believe he may be traveling to Arizona. He was seen on video...
Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
No charges yet in Nassau County road rage shootout that injured two children in October
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — No charges have yet been filed against two fathers arrested in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot. William Hale, 36, of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison, 44, of Callahan, Fl., were both arrested on charges of attempted murder on Oct. 9 after exchanging gunfire on U.S. 1 in Nassau County. A child in each man’s vehicle was injured. A 5-year-old girl was struck in the calf, fracturing two bones. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.
douglasnow.com
Alleged drug dealer leads deputies on chase while his home is searched
A man out on bond for drug possession charges, Ellis Robertson, has landed himself back in jail less than three months from his last arrest after leading Coffee County drug detectives on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The chase ended near Highway 32 West when Robertson crashed into a pole. Detectives...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Double Armed Robbery Suspect Apprehended
An armed robbery suspect’s run was short-lived Tuesday morning when coordinating county and municipal law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend him. At 11:39, Toombs dispatch received a call regarding an armed robbery at the Open-Air market on South State Street in Lyons. The caller stated a black male had come into the store with a gun and robbed the clerk. Lyons Police arrived and quickly issued a call to be on the lookout for a white Chrysler 200 along with the tag number.
Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta
ATLANTA — One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
News4Jax.com
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
WALB 10
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County. The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Brantley probes multiple OD cases
NAHUNTA — Officers with the Brantley County Sheriff's Department are investigating several drug overdoses which were reported on the west end of the county last Thursday evening. Chief Deputy John Simpson confirmed Monday, January 16, the overdoses took place, but added that he could not provide any official information...
douglasnow.com
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
First Coast News
Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
Nassau County deputies save life of inmate overdosing on fentanyl
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County inmate is alive thanks to the life-saving measures taken by deputies during a fentanyl overdose. "She had blue lips and her eyes were very dilated, or not dilated, very, very tight pupils, which is like the stereotypical signs of a fentanyl overdose," Sgt. Travis Fornshell said.
Two new and improved fire stations could be making their way to Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pierce County community is growing and Fire Chief Santo Nino says they want to be able to provide a safe place for families. One fire station will be in Hacklebarney and the other in Otter Creek. “We have to be ready to accommodate them...
laniercountynewsonline.com
Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated
GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
