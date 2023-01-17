Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.
kcur.org
Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents
Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
KMBC.com
Dispute leads to shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel, four injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at a funeral home in south Kansas City. The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several ambulances...
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating reports of a shooting at a funeral home with multiple victims.
Kansas City organization helps formerly incarcerated find new life
Determination Incorporated in Kansas City, Missouri, works to help people who formerly incarcerated through entrepreneurship.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen shares her complex path from emotional distress to survival
As adolescent mental health crises have surged to new heights, some teens have used emergency services and inpatient hospitalizations as forms of temporary relief and stabilization. One Lawrence teen was repeatedly thrust into the emergency department and regional mental health hospitals during the peak of her struggles. Her story is...
KMBC.com
Man dies after Kansas City shooting Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that turned fatal after the victim was taken to an area hospital. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers...
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
*Update: The time for a rally being held at the Kansas State Capitol, highlighting efforts to reopen the “Kansas Vocational School,” a historically black college in Topeka, has been changed. The rally will take place Thursday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a […]
republic-online.com
Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing
Franklin Tao’s friends, family and colleagues gather Jan. 18, 2023, outside the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, to show support. From left: Gisela Perez Kusakawa, executive director of the Asian American Scholar Forum, Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans, Peter Zeidenberg, Franklin Tao’s defense attorney, and Tao’s wife, Hong Peng. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
Kansas City man charged in 2022 deadly shooting near Westport Ale House
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple charges in a 2022 shooting in Westport that left one person dead and others injured.
KMBC.com
First marijuana possession conviction expunged in Missouri following decriminalization
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — History was made Thursday when a Cass County judge expunged the marijuana possession conviction of Adam Mace. It’s the first time a possession conviction has been expunged since Missouri voters decriminalized marijuana in November. “And these are the great results that we can see...
KMBC.com
Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder after victim calls 911, says he was shot eight times
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office has charged a 39-year-old Kansas City man with second-degree murder after ashooting that turned fatal Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of 108th Terrace on a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. According to probable cause documents, the...
KCPD working to identify suspect of KCATA bus shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to identify the suspect of a shooting that took place on Dec. 30 inside a KCATA bus.
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Longview Shopping Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries. Police said a call came in regarding a shooting...
