Philadelphia, PA

Volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events across Philadelphia

 4 days ago

In Philadelphia, residents honored Martin Luther King Jr. with services and ceremonies. The city also recognized those who are following in the civil rights activist's footsteps by making a difference in our community.

In Center City, some received the 2023 Drum Major Award in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

"It's for all the men and women... that is a public servant to the city of Philadelphia," said Ernest Garrett, president of AFSCME District Council 33.

"I am reminded of an African proverb: 'I am because we are.' So I receive this award on behalf of all those who have paved the way," said Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

At the Liberty Bell in Old City, a ceremony was held with a symbolic ringing of the bell by Susan and Harold Rosenthal who are longtime supporters of the civil rights movement.

Senator Bob Casey was among the dignitaries at the bell ringing, and he pointed out that a lot of the issues that Dr. King addressed are still issues today.

Hundreds of volunteers also gathered at Girard Collage for the 28th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, focusing on gun violence prevention. Kits were made, including gun locks.

Many of this year's events were back in person for the first time since the pandemic.

