WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: FVTC, UWGB, UWO sign transfer agreement
21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. Most of the snow turns to slush - but that might freeze over. Road crews will have an easier time blowing the last round of snow as it’ll be light and scattered. FIRST ALERT FORECAST:...
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
WBAY Green Bay
Alpaca Llama Extravaganza kicks off this weekend at Farm Wisconsin
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
spectrumnews1.com
Appleton police chief makes history as first female chief at department
APPLETON, Wis. — There’s a new chief making history at a Wisconsin police department. Appleton Police Department’s new chief, Polly Olson, is the first female police chief in the department’s history. But she’s no stranger to the Appleton community. She grew up in the area and...
WBAY Green Bay
VIDEO: Snowy owl released into the wild
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl was released on the shores of the Bay oF Green Bay Tuesday. The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary released the owl after treating it for an injured wing. The owl had surgeries and did rehab work to rebuild her muscles. “She was ready...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Be Safe’ Domestic Violence Hot Line sees frequent use in first months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ‘Be Safe’ campaign is now entering its third month with support from new partners in the community. It aims to help victims of domestic violence connect with local resources. The hotline 920-212-SAFE has received fifty calls since the campaign began in October;...
insideradio.com
Civic Media Flips WGBW Green Bay To Liberal Talk.
Civic Media continues to expand in Wisconsin, placing its liberal talk format on WGBW Green Bay (1590) and its corresponding translator, the Green Bay-licensed W250CV at 97.9. The company purchased the signals, along with WLAK Appleton-Oshkosh (1520) and the New Holstein, WI-licensed translator W230DA at 93.9, from Mark Heller for $937,000 in a deal announced in September 2022.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Looking For Summer Help
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department has already began looking for seasonal employees for the summer. James Andersen, Deputy Director of the department, says they began accepting online applications before the holiday season. In addition to a fun work environment, Andersen says...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
NBC26
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
WBAY Green Bay
De Pere students safe after bus goes into ditch
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - No students were injured when a school bus went into a ditch Thursday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere. The district says the bus was carrying middle school and high school students. It happened...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Mayor talks about new city staff members, interest in Amtrak railway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about new city staff members, the wastewater treatment plant recovery process, and the city’s interest in an Amtrak railway line. Mayor Woodford says Kara Homan is the city’s new Community and...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists learn how to steer lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can thank Benjamin Franklin for popularizing the lightning rod. He didn’t just fly a kite with a key on a string, he published instructions for using an iron rod and brass wire to protect a barn or house from lightning. But what if......
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council Looks to Help Developer of Former Mirro Site with Grant Applications
During the Manitowoc City Council meeting Monday, the Council got an update on the former Mirro site on Washington Street. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickles about that update, and he said that the City has been working with a developer to construct some workforce housing on the property. “40...
