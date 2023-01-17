ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion

Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers

Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.

