Berkeley, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Mudslide traps ACE train, passengers, disrupts service

SUNOL, Calif. - ACE Transit train service from the Central Valley to the South Bay is expected to be restored Wednesday morning. This, after a mudslide, interrupted service and stranded hundreds of passengers and crew. Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the transit agency’s third commuter train of the day, ACE05, ran...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco estimates $46M in damages from California storms

SAN FRANCISCO - The winter rainstorms have caused massive damage throughout the state of California, with costly repairs soaring by the day. In San Francisco, the Office of Emergency Services estimates that the costs so far total $46 million, though that number is likely to change. The office's initial estimates...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco State University student goes missing in waters off Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. - A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed. Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 10:45 a.m. to a water rescue at Manor Beach, near Esplanade Avenue. Two hours...
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside

ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's swarm of potholes will continue to grow

OAKLAND, Calif. - Yes, the weather has placed us where we are in a period of pothole pandemonium with more potholes showing up by the hours. So, let’s look at why they are showing up and what's being done to prevent them in the future as never before. Even though we're about to go into a dry spell Thursday, years of failing to expect lots more potholes to appear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Orinda home slid on hill

A recently renovated home in Orinda is no longer inhabitable after it slid down a hill on its property. SkyFOX recorded images of the house on Jan. 20..
ORINDA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma

The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

