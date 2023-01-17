Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslide traps ACE train, passengers, disrupts service
SUNOL, Calif. - ACE Transit train service from the Central Valley to the South Bay is expected to be restored Wednesday morning. This, after a mudslide, interrupted service and stranded hundreds of passengers and crew. Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the transit agency’s third commuter train of the day, ACE05, ran...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco estimates $46M in damages from California storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The winter rainstorms have caused massive damage throughout the state of California, with costly repairs soaring by the day. In San Francisco, the Office of Emergency Services estimates that the costs so far total $46 million, though that number is likely to change. The office's initial estimates...
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco State University student goes missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed. Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 10:45 a.m. to a water rescue at Manor Beach, near Esplanade Avenue. Two hours...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside
ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
KTVU FOX 2
California's swarm of potholes will continue to grow
OAKLAND, Calif. - Yes, the weather has placed us where we are in a period of pothole pandemonium with more potholes showing up by the hours. So, let’s look at why they are showing up and what's being done to prevent them in the future as never before. Even though we're about to go into a dry spell Thursday, years of failing to expect lots more potholes to appear.
KTVZ
Best places to retire on the West Coast
Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
KTVU FOX 2
Orinda home slid on hill
A recently renovated home in Orinda is no longer inhabitable after it slid down a hill on its property. SkyFOX recorded images of the house on Jan. 20..
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay company repurposing fallen trees to make stunning furniture
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A homeowner in San Leandro is making use of a tree that came down on her yard during the recent storms by repurposing the wood instead of throwing it out. Christina Walker said a massive bay tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old, fell...
KTVU FOX 2
SF State teammates were taking 'polar plunge' when man went missing in ocean
PACIFICA, Calif. - The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for a man who went missing in the ocean off the coast of Pacifica on Thursday. The missing man is a San Francisco State University student, the university acknowledged. Friends identified the man as Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior at...
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission District.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
Comments / 2