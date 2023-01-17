ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family

LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29

Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WBOC

Michael Charles Nardone, Jr.

Michael Charles Nardone, Jr., 77, of Ocean City, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at Tidal Health Hospital. To read full obituary, click Here.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh. 27- year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing a week ago. A $1,000 reward has been offered. Thursday's...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

01/19/2023

We're always hearing about a financial crisis or a weather crisis. But the unsung problem is the blood crisis. Today at 5, we're getting a primer on the Ocean City Blood Drive, and important and impactful tradition supplying Delmarva with vital supplies. Higher education seems expensive, and that's why Wor-Wic...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Remembering a Laurel Icon

LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes

Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
starpublications.online

Fried oyster sandwich sale

Members of Hope Masonic Lodge #4 in Laurel will conduct a fried oyster sandwich sale on Saturday, Jan. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. They will also have cream of crab soup available. Sales begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sold out.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Frank Russell Baker

Frank Russell “Rusty” Baker, 35, of Selbyville passed away at home Saturday January 7, 2023. He is preceded in death by grandparents Ralph and Edith Baker and Uncle Vincent Baker. To read full obituary, click Here.
SELBYVILLE, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"

MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Laurel crash claims life of two, including Sussex Co. pro wrestling icon

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Laurel. Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road, just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same area. For unknown reasons, police say the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in its lane, crossed the center line, and crossed into the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500.
LAUREL, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy