Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
WBOC
Overwhelming Support From Laurel Community and Beyond for Family of Late Jamin Pugh
LAUREL, Del. -- The phrase, #PrayersForThePughs, has quickly gained popularity in the Laurel community - and for good reason - after the passing of legendary wrestler, Jamin Pugh. It's a slogan that represents the community's overwhelming love and support for the Pugh family. Jamin Pugh, known in the wrestling ring...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Cape Gazette
Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29
Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
WBOC
Michael Charles Nardone, Jr.
Michael Charles Nardone, Jr., 77, of Ocean City, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at Tidal Health Hospital. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
We Learn How The Organization “The Giving Cellar” In Milton Is Working To Help The Community
We could all use a helping hand when times are tough, even if it's a simple hand up to get us through. Theresa D. Brittingham operates The Giving Cellar which offers aid to people picking themselves up and building better lives.
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh. 27- year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing a week ago. A $1,000 reward has been offered. Thursday's...
WBOC
01/19/2023
We're always hearing about a financial crisis or a weather crisis. But the unsung problem is the blood crisis. Today at 5, we're getting a primer on the Ocean City Blood Drive, and important and impactful tradition supplying Delmarva with vital supplies. Higher education seems expensive, and that's why Wor-Wic...
WBOC
Remembering a Laurel Icon
LAUREL, De. -- Jamin Pugh, better known in the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash on January 17th. Delaware State Police said Pugh's truck was hit head on and both he and the other driver, 27 year old Lillyanne Ternahan, died at the scene. Pugh's...
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes
Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
starpublications.online
Fried oyster sandwich sale
Members of Hope Masonic Lodge #4 in Laurel will conduct a fried oyster sandwich sale on Saturday, Jan. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. They will also have cream of crab soup available. Sales begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sold out.
WBOC
Frank Russell Baker
Frank Russell “Rusty” Baker, 35, of Selbyville passed away at home Saturday January 7, 2023. He is preceded in death by grandparents Ralph and Edith Baker and Uncle Vincent Baker. To read full obituary, click Here.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
WMDT.com
Two Wicomico Co. Schools under “Safe in Place” due to threatening notes
SALISBURY, Md. – Two Wicomico County schools are currently in “Safe in Place” status. Details are limited at this time. The status affects Parkside High School and Wicomico High School in Salisbury. Wicomico County Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook early Friday afternoon:. “Parkside High...
WBOC
Coast Country Cares Is Gearing Up For A Clothing Drive, Find Out How The Community Can Help.
Keeping our community warm through the winter. That's the heart behind a local clothing drive taking place in north Salisbury this weekend. We're going to find what items would be most beneficial.
WBOC
Wicomico, Parkside High School Under Shelter in Place Following Threatening Note
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Two Wicomico County high schools are under a shelter-in-place after threatening notes were found on Friday. County Public School officials say that staff at Parkside High School and Wicomico High School are working with the "Safe Schools" team and law enforcement to investigation the notes. Officials say...
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
WMDT.com
Laurel crash claims life of two, including Sussex Co. pro wrestling icon
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Laurel. Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road, just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same area. For unknown reasons, police say the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in its lane, crossed the center line, and crossed into the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500.
Comments / 0