Middletown, RI

19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway

Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
FLORIDA STATE
Mount Dora residents complain of foul odors wrecking quality of life

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora residents have been complaining about foul odors for months on end. At Tuesday’s council meeting, they made clear they’ve had enough. "We are constantly – almost every night – plagued with the smell," one speaker told council members. "I used...
MOUNT DORA, FL
Girl, 13, leads Nebraska troopers on chase topping 100 mph

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. - Two children, ages 13 and 11, were taken into custody after police said they were involved in a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said on Monday night, they saw a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour.
NEBRASKA STATE
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage

Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage. Brevard Public Schools is one of the latest districts in Central Florida to hire international teachers to fill vacancies. It's part of the teacher shortage issue we've covered for years now. Education leaders say it's not getting any better -- so more are turning to options like this.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage running for Adam Schiff's House seat

LOS ANGELES - "Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is running for Congress in 2024, according to filings from the Federal Elections Commission submitted Wednesday. Savage, who unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the West Hollywood City Council in the 2022 election, filed a statement of organization with the FEC Wednesday, registering as a Democratic candidate for California's 30th House District, a spot currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Mount Dora murder suspect indicted by grand jury

Mount Dora retirees killed in violent attack, affidavit says. A woman accused of murdering an elderly couple in Mount Dora was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Vicki Lynn Williams, 50, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft, the state's attorney's office said. Williams is accused of killing Darryl and Sharon Getman in Mount Dora on December 31, 2022.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Weather Forecast: January 18, 2023

Another great day for the weather with highs reaching the 70s. Beware of a high rip current risk at all Central Florida beaches. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has a look at the forecast.
FLORIDA STATE

