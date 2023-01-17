Read full article on original website
Mark Kevin Lynn
3d ago
Tom I like you and always have. You have been a great QB, but it is time for you to retire. You should have retired after your 7th Super Bowl win leaving on a high note.Tom you have earned so much, it's time to retire and enjoy it.
Bruce Hansen
3d ago
I’ve always despised Tom Brady and Bill Belichick they were dishonest cheaters. Does the name deflate gate mean anything to you? They were accused of deflating the football so he could throw the ball better I’m sure if they examine his career, they would find other things that were dishonest, just like baseball players, who used enhancement drugs
Maestro
3d ago
Thank goodness. No Brady, No Rodgers. It's time for the young exciting players to have their day.
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
Heading into his team's biggest playoff game in nearly a decade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is understandably nervous about things. Kicker Brett Maher certainly didn't help things with his four missed extra points in Monday's playoff win over the Buccaneers. While Cowboys head coach Mike ...
Super Wild Card Weekend was certainly a wild one. We saw two big upsets with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants winning their respective matchups, and then the short-handed Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens came close to knocking off a couple of other favored contenders. As for our playoff...
We might have found someone more excited about the Cowboys beating the Bucs than Jerry Jones. The Playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to celebrate this win and break down how the Cowboys should prepare for San Francisco above!
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
The life of an NFL kicker can't be an easy one. Even at the best of times, you always know in the back of your mind you're just one bad day away from potentially losing your job. Brett Maher found that out the hard way this week. Just two days...
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs wraps up on Sunday, with two matchups beginning at 3 p.m. ET between Bengals-Bills and followed up by Cowboys-49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. We have two fantastic games for Sunday's slate, which will make it fun for daily fantasy football players to enter a few DFS tournaments. Our FanDuel lineup features an exciting Bengals' QB-WR stack, a couple of standout wide receivers, and a rising tight end who has scored a touchdown in five-straight games.
It's going to be a high-tempo game on national TV Thursday night, as the Oilers host the Lightning on ESPN. Connor McDavid and Co. have been a bit underwhelming this season, sitting in fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 25-18-3. However, the team is currently riding a four-game winning streak, coming off a big divisional win against the Kraken.
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...
Rob Gronkowski doesn't appreciate all this MVP talk from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay signal-caller appeared Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying he still thinks he can still play at an MVP-caliber level. Whether that's with the Packers or another team, he said, he's "not sure." Gronkowski,...
49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
