Tampa, FL

Mark Kevin Lynn
3d ago

Tom I like you and always have. You have been a great QB, but it is time for you to retire. You should have retired after your 7th Super Bowl win leaving on a high note.Tom you have earned so much, it's time to retire and enjoy it.

Bruce Hansen
3d ago

I’ve always despised Tom Brady and Bill Belichick they were dishonest cheaters. Does the name deflate gate mean anything to you? They were accused of deflating the football so he could throw the ball better I’m sure if they examine his career, they would find other things that were dishonest, just like baseball players, who used enhancement drugs

Maestro
3d ago

Thank goodness. No Brady, No Rodgers. It's time for the young exciting players to have their day.



MINNESOTA STATE

