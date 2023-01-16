MLK Breakfast speakers encourage action

Speakers from Mexico, Somalia and China stressed the power of passion, perseverance and protest Monday at Faribault’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast.

The Faribault Diversity Coalition’s annual breakfast returned to an in-person format for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Together again at South Central College, attendees heard prayers in three languages, had a breakfast that included Somali tea and sambusas, and in small groups discussed questions such as “What do you think Rev. Dr. King would be most disappointed to see today?”

Along with brief remarks from several local officials, attendees heard presentations from Faysel Ali, Edel Fernandez and Eva Sun.

“I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for (King),” said Ali, who is from Somalia and has served on the boards of community organizations.

Ali said King’s message resonated all the way to Africa, inspiring an uprising against what he described as “brutal” British rule in the 1960s.

Recounting King’s accomplishments, Ali noted the monumental impact King made in a short time as a leader of the civil rights movement.

“Thirteen years and this man changed the world,” Ali said.

He encouraged attendees to not stop fighting for King’s work toward equality.

“King is an important part of the United States social-economic, cultural and political history that we should continue to fight for,” he said. “You cannot let your guard down. Keep your guard up and keep fighting.”

Like King, he suggested people use their time wisely and with positive impact.

“We should always appreciate the time we have on this earth,” he said. “We really cannot waste a minute.”

Fernandez, South Central College’s director of admissions and a native of Mexico, encouraged guests to have their own dream and be an “agent for change.”

“If you put your heart into it, a lot of wonderful things can be accomplished,” he said.

He listed some of his most admired changemakers around the globe throughout history, including King.

“They were courageous,” he said. “They also had passion. They also believed in something and they fought for it — not for their own benefit, but for the benefit of those around us. And they were willing to give their lives.”

Fernandez said, now that Faribault has become a more diverse community, it has more work to do.

“What we need to work for now is inclusion. And making sure that the people that you are sitting next to feel comfortable and free to express themselves in any setting in this community,” he said.

Sun, who is from China and teaches at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, talked about freedom and the power of protesting.

Freedoms in her home country have been on the decline since she left over a decade ago, she said.

“The censorship has gotten way more strict over the years,” she said. “And then people start being terrified to say anything.”

China had the strictest COVID-19 lockdowns, which continued long after any other country — until young people began protesting. While the sudden discontinuation of lockdowns led to overwhelmed hospitals and even deaths, Sun said the protests gave her hope.

“I never thought our youngsters would have the brave heart to protest in this extreme, dangerous political climate,” she said. “So I’m actually seeing the hope that we can bring some sense of freedom, some sense of change in China.”