ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 2

Related
fox5ny.com

Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, named world's oldest living dog

CAMDEN, Ohio - Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has officially been named the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records. The dog was 23 years and 43 days old as of Dec. 7, 2022, standing at 9 inches tall and weighing just 12.9 pounds, GWR said. His...
CAMDEN, OH
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Coyote Mistake

Above: A coyote in the Burnett-Testa’s backyard. Before I tell you about my coyote mistake, I need to tell you a rat story. A friend of mine from Connecticut said that he was surprised to see a rat in his barn. He never saw a rat in 18 years of living on his farm so he set a trap and caught it. Then he saw another rat and did the same thing. After three weeks, he had caught 56 rats!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
VERMONT STATE
DogTime

Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey

A senior Rottweiler is in safe-keeping tonight after being rescued from unfathomable conditions in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The 10-year-old pup was found chained outdoors in freezing temperatures without access to food or water. Rescuers Find Senior Rottweiler in Freezing Conditions Officers from the Neptune Township Police Department discovered the neglected pup, named Coco, around […] The post Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey appeared first on DogTime.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
whatsupnewp.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Vermont history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Eagle

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
sevendaysvt

Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
VERMONT STATE
92 Moose

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy