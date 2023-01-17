Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, named world's oldest living dog
CAMDEN, Ohio - Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has officially been named the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records. The dog was 23 years and 43 days old as of Dec. 7, 2022, standing at 9 inches tall and weighing just 12.9 pounds, GWR said. His...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Coyote Mistake
Above: A coyote in the Burnett-Testa’s backyard. Before I tell you about my coyote mistake, I need to tell you a rat story. A friend of mine from Connecticut said that he was surprised to see a rat in his barn. He never saw a rat in 18 years of living on his farm so he set a trap and caught it. Then he saw another rat and did the same thing. After three weeks, he had caught 56 rats!
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
Zeus the ‘wolfdog’ finds forever home
It's official: Zeus, the dog who's believed to be part wolf, has found his forever home.
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
WCAX
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey
A senior Rottweiler is in safe-keeping tonight after being rescued from unfathomable conditions in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The 10-year-old pup was found chained outdoors in freezing temperatures without access to food or water. Rescuers Find Senior Rottweiler in Freezing Conditions Officers from the Neptune Township Police Department discovered the neglected pup, named Coco, around […] The post Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey appeared first on DogTime.
whatsupnewp.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Vermont history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals
When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
WCAX
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent health report made a startling conclusion: gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. But a Vermont doctor is urging parents not to panic. Just under 10% of children in Vermont have asthma. But a leading expert in the...
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
