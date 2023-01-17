Above: A coyote in the Burnett-Testa’s backyard. Before I tell you about my coyote mistake, I need to tell you a rat story. A friend of mine from Connecticut said that he was surprised to see a rat in his barn. He never saw a rat in 18 years of living on his farm so he set a trap and caught it. Then he saw another rat and did the same thing. After three weeks, he had caught 56 rats!

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO