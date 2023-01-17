The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO