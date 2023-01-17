Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider
It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
Lakers Betting Odds: LA Gambling Options For Likely Memphis Loss Tonight
Tonight, your 20-25 Los Angeles Lakers, still missing at least three key players (maybe more) will be trying their darnedest not to get embarrassed at home by the visiting 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the young, deep, athletic and hungry club that's looking like one of the Western Conference's best at the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Celtics Down At Least One Star in Saturday’s Matchup vs. Raptors
Thursday night, the Celtics rallied for a 121-118 overtime triumph, earning a needed win against the Warriors. Jayson Tatum logged a season-high 48 minutes in the victory. He struggled to find his rhythm as a shooter, going 9/27 from the field, including 4/13 from beyond the arc, and he had a game-high seven turnovers.
Lakers News: Stephen Curry Outflanks LeBron James As Top Selling Jersey In NBA
The NBA has announced in a press release that, thus far this season, the jersey of Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry has outsold that of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James on NBAStore.com as the league's most popular threads, at least through the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season. The press release notes that this marks the first time since the 2017-18 season that Curry's jersey has been in pole position on this list.
Lakers News: Last Two Minute Report Reveals Missed Late-Game Opportunity For LA
On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers watched another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory late, falling to the visiting Sacramento Kings 116-111 after some missed opportunities during the contest's closing seconds. There were many moments where momentum swung the wrong way, at least as far as Lakers players...
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Luis Arraez Trade Is Smart for the Twins, Puzzling for the Marlins
View the original article to see embedded media. With top free agents off the market, it’s time for the hot stove to seek alternative fuel in the form of trades, and we got an interesting one on Friday. The Marlins are sending pitcher Pablo López (plus a pair of prospects) to the Twins in exchange for reigning batting champ Luis Arraez. It’s the first time a player has been traded the winter after winning the batting title since Rod Carew in 1978. Let’s dive in:
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills
CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman is expected to be the Bengals' starting left tackle on Sunday against the Bills. With Jonah Williams (knee) out, they're banking on the second-year lineman to step up in a big moment. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Carman on Thursday. "He's been preparing well...
Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals snuck out of Paycor Stadium with a playoff win last weekend, but Bengal Bets took a big L. All three picks missed as Cincinnati failed to cover the spread, Trenton Irwin didn't receive a target, and Roquan Smith was kept off the field too much for a high-tackle total.
Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans
NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
Twins, Marlins Agree to Deal Around Arráez, López, per Reports
The Twins and Marlins have agreed to a deal that will send infielder Luis Arráez to Miami in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. Minnesota is also reportedly getting prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio in the deal, according to Craig Mish.
Cowboys ‘Expecting to Win,’ Embracing Underdog Role at ‘Tremendous’ 49ers - Coach McCarthy
FRISCO - Earlier this season, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expressed shock that his team was not favored by the oddsmakers to beat the L.A. Rams. "We're nobody's underdogs!'' declared the coach, coining a phrase that resonated when Dallas humbled the Rams, 22-10. Now along comes the San Francisco 49ers...
Top Performers: Dort’s Double-Double Helps Thunder Route Pacers in Historic Fashion
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder found their 11th win in 16 games, not only by beating the Indiana Pacers by 20 points, but by breaking a record. The Thunder amassed a franchise-best 41 assists on 47 shots to win 126-106. The game kicked off with the Thunder offense...
A Father’s Secret Love Affair with the Eagles
The Eagles-Giants rivalry holds special memories for this fan. Here is a personal story from freelance writer Luke Fronefield:. Over the years I’ve mostly ignored my father’s affinity for the Philadelphia Eagles, but perhaps an intervention is overdue. After all, we are talking about a man who is...
Steelers Scouting Report: TCU WR Quentin Johnston
The Pittsburgh Steelers will look at wide receivers to continue their trend in recent years, with one TCU product on their radar. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is a former 4-star recruit from Temple, Texas. After being named First-Team All-Big 12 in 2021, Johnston was a player with major potential NFL Draft buzz entering this year’s college football season.
Clelin Ferrell, “I am a Raider for Life.”
HENDERSON, Nev.-When young people join the NFL each year, as a beat writer, you have a front-row seat to watching them mature and grow as people and players. We watched as Clelin Ferrell dominated as a star for the Clemson Tigers in college. But selected by the then Oakland Raiders, he has seen his time playing for this franchise significant ups and downs.
Saints’ Assistant Ronald Curry to Serve on Senior Bowl Coaching Staff
New Orleans Saints QB coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has been selected as one of the assistant coaches for the Senior Bowl. Curry will serve as the Offensive Coordinator for the National Team, which will include players like QBs Max Duggan (TCU), Jalen Hall (BYU), and Tulane RB Tyjae Spears.
