Scott Powell
3d ago
So Sad people can't enjoy themselves without Clowns shooting that's why i do not go to any crowded events
Private Security Firm Canceled Before Deadly Shooting At MLK Day Event
Officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office say they were not informed that organizers of Monday's event had canceled the services of a security company and that's why only two deputies were at the car show. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce
Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday.
'Our city is so safe:' Fort Pierce mayor following mass shooting
The mayor of Fort Pierce is speaking for the first time since Monday's shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.
Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could have helped': New insight into security at Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Pierce security guard company says his team was canceled the night before the Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where eight people were shot. Edmundo Moreno is the owner of Elite Tactical Solutions LLC. Moreno said he...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce community leaders focus on preventing youth violence after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Teens and violence are the root ofconcern for community leaders after the deadly mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park Monday. A community pastor's granddaughter was at the Martin Luther King Jr. day event when shots rang out. "As a grandparent, you want to make...
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce community holds vigil after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead Tuesday after a mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 others injured. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event...
WPBF News 25
Somber Fort Pierce City Council meeting held 24 hours after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead Tuesday after a mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 others injured. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event...
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. City officials have not responded to how that grant money was spent.
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
Florida shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event leaves eight people wounded
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday evening.
Eight Shot At MLK Day Event In St. Lucie County
One of the eight who was shot is in critical condition.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day after the shooting, the school district immediately began supporting some of its campuses that requested extra...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for carrying weapons claims he was 'being watched through his phone'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 42-year-old math teacher, Robert Krasnicki, is facing two charges of firearm possession at a school. Friday morning, a judge ruled that he can have no contact with any schools. Krasnicki was arrested on Thursday by the school district police at Royal Palm Beach...
8 shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida
Eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday, with one person in critical condition, police stated.
wqcs.org
1 Dead, 7 Injured by Gunfire During Shooting at MLK Day Event in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 17, 2023: One person is dead and 7 others injured following a shooting late Monday afternoon during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. A 30 year old Fort Pierce woman died from her wounds...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says.
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
