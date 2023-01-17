ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Scott Powell
3d ago

So Sad people can't enjoy themselves without Clowns shooting that's why i do not go to any crowded events

CBS Miami

Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case. 
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Fort Pierce community holds vigil after mass shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead Tuesday after a mass shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce that left 11 others injured. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

