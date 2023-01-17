OSBI searching for missing 4-year-old girl’s remains

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for missing Cyril 4-year-old Athena Brownfield is now considered a recovery operation.

“I still, in my heart, I’m holding out hope that she’s going to be returned to us,” said Candie Jones, who claims to know Athena Brownfield and her older sister.

It’s devastating and hard news to swallow for Cyril residents to hear.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is now searching for 4-year-old Athena’s remains.

On Jan. 10 th , the missing girl’s older sister, 5-year-old Adina, allegedly told a local postal worker that she was home alone. The postal worker alerted police, and the search for the little girl began.

Days later, KFOR saw agents leaving the home, near the 200 block of W. Nebraska in Cyril, with brown paper bags filled with evidence.

The next day, a white SUV was towed from the home.

Alysia Adams, Athena’s relative and caretaker for the past year, was arrested in Grady County and then taken to the Caddo County Jail.

“Alysia Adams was arrested today at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect. The counts are related to the two sisters. Four and five, who were in his and her husband’s care,” said Brook Arbeitman, a spokeswoman for the OSBI.

TikTok users may recognize her as a local beauty influencer.

Also on Thursday, Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Arizona after allegedly finding criminal evidence on his phone. He’s now being extradited to Oklahoma, facing first-degree murder and child neglect charges.

The OSBI confirms Athena’s biological parents are working and cooperating with the investigation.

On Saturday, the search for Athena moved from a Grady County field, along County Road 1490, to bodies of water in the southern part of the county.

The case has been capturing the attention from users across the country on social media.

The OSBI has a warning for the arm-chair sleuths out there, saying online rumors “will not help the investigation and may instead hinder progress.”

“It can be counter-productive to the investigation so I would encourage people not to report or spread rumors or innuendos that they see on social media,” said Arbeitman.

Jones, who also helped organize a candlelight vigil for Athena over the weekend, said she’s friends with the small town’s postal worker, who raised the initial red flag. Jones said the postal worker is gathering money for the little girls.

“The postal worker made a promise to Adina [Athena’s sister] and she is following through with that 100% in her heart that she will make sure she’s taken care of,” said Jones.

Jones and her friends are also making and selling t-shirts to raise money.

“This is coming from mothers, caring mothers that can’t imagine what these babies have been through, what they’re going through, and ensure that they’re taken care of in life,” said Jones. “It says ‘hope’, because we’re not giving up hope.”

