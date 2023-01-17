ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of Netflix jumped 6.3% after the company's per-share earnings came short of analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the latest quarterly results showed the streaming service added millions more subscribers in the quarter than Wall Street anticipated. The company also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.

