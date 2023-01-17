Read full article on original website
Whoever
3d ago
that speech is inciting to hate and violence. Authorities should look for those responsable because if something ever happens it could be them. Inciting to hate and discrimination because of race and religion should be taken seriously
One Killed In Boca Raton Crash
Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI
UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
WSVN-TV
Police search for man following shooting near Wawa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and...
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
Florida man allegedly beat co-worker to death with sledgehammer
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his co-worker to death with a sledgehammer at their workplace earlier this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, shortly before 7 a.m., Hollywood Police officers responded to marine and energy manufacturing company Wärtsilä, WTVJ-TV reports. There, officers reportedly found the victim in a pool of blood, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian walking on I-95 in Boca Raton killed in crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. — One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton Thursday morning. A white Ford utility van was driving northbound near Congress Avenue on the inside lane at about 7:10 a.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials said...
WPBF News 25
Safety taskforce wants 'active assailant policy' at police departments in wake of Parkland mass shooting
The task force formed after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unanimously approved a policy model it says all police departments should have in place in the event of an active shooter. The MSD commission wants all law enforcement departments in the state to have an "active...
Florida man accused of killing co-worker with sledgehammer
A Florida man is accused of killing his co-worker at their workplace on Wednesday morning.
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
WSVN-TV
Family of bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run continue to ask public for information leading to arrest
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a South Florida man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his loved ones have not given up on justice. They are hoping their pleas will lead to an arrest. The victim, was a father and son, only 22 years old and was in school...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
cw34.com
FBI seeking information regarding bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is seeking information regarding a bank robbery in Fort Lauderdale. Investigators said the robbery took place on Jan. 13 at around 4:15 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank on 5991 Ravenswood Road. According to the FBI, the armed robber entered the store...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
WPBF News 25
'Used for killing rodents': Teen retrieving BB gun for groundskeeper prompts lock-outs across Martin County Schools
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There is "no longer an active threat" after a 13-year-old with a BB gun prompted lock-out procedures for Martin County Schools Wednesday. Deputies said the teen was the grandson of the school's groundskeeper and the BB gun was used for killing rodents. He had been retrieving the gun for his grandfather.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County grandmother warns others after scammer poses as her grandson in jail
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Palm Beach County grandmother was targeted by scammers - and is warning others about what could happen to them. Imagine getting a call from someone who sounded like your grandson, saying he was in jail and needed money fast. Barbara Meyers said...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for woman accused of stealing purse from vehicle in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle and a woman accused of stealing a purse from a car parked at a local cemetery. According to investigators, the incident happened on Jan. 4, near the 1500 block of...
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Comments / 2