Boca Raton, FL

Whoever
3d ago

that speech is inciting to hate and violence. Authorities should look for those responsable because if something ever happens it could be them. Inciting to hate and discrimination because of race and religion should be taken seriously

BOCANEWSNOW

One Killed In Boca Raton Crash

Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI

UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for man following shooting near Wawa in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly beat co-worker to death with sledgehammer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his co-worker to death with a sledgehammer at their workplace earlier this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, shortly before 7 a.m., Hollywood Police officers responded to marine and energy manufacturing company Wärtsilä, WTVJ-TV reports. There, officers reportedly found the victim in a pool of blood, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Pedestrian walking on I-95 in Boca Raton killed in crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton Thursday morning. A white Ford utility van was driving northbound near Congress Avenue on the inside lane at about 7:10 a.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials said...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”

Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them. 
DANIA BEACH, FL

