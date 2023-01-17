Read full article on original website
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska state parks featured again on RV reality show
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska parks are set to be featured again on a reality TV show. Parks in northeast Nebraska will be on an episode of "RV There Yet?" on the Discovery Channel. Host and Nebraska native Patrice McCabe and her husband Kevin will make stops at the Niobrara...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo gearing up for birthday celebration for elephant calves
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has a big birthday celebration for two members of its family it's now preparing for. The party is planned for this weekend and you're invited. The birthday pair? Elephant calves turning one year old. If you don't know them already,...
KETV.com
Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
WOWT
Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans grab shovels, health officials preach safety
KEARNEY, NE — When the snow piles into mini mountains, it’s time to grab your shovel. Or your snow-clearing instrument of choice. “You do the rough work with the snow blower, then you finish up cleanup with the shovel,” Kurt Dannehl said. That strategy makes 10 inches...
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Public Power District officially welcomes new board member
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new board member is now with the Omaha Public Power District and has officially been welcomed. Matt Core was recently elected to represent Subdivision 4. His service area includes part of Sarpy County, Cass County and Otoe County among others. Core replaces Rick Yoder as...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall
If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
fox42kptm.com
"Washed Ashore", Lauritzen Gardens newest exhibit will open to the public Friday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Lauritzen Gardens has put away their Christmas decorations to get ready for its newest exhibit, "Washed Ashore". It will feature several sculptures that were hand-made from ocean debris found along Oregon beaches. Conservation education director for the "Washed Ashore," project, Brad Parks, says the exhibit is...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
3 News Now
Omaha Snow: What Happened?
The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
Dozens of animals adopted during Nebraska Humane Society event Tuesday
We told you about an adoption event in honor of the late Betty White's birthday Tuesday and now we've learned the final tally.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 open, Highway 30 remains closed for lengthy stretches
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have begun to re-open, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic at approximately 9:00 a.m. CT Friday, though there are still some areas covered with snow. Parts of the highway remain closed from Big Springs to Ogallala in both directions.
fox42kptm.com
Iowa bowhunting couple sentenced in Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that finally wraps up one of Nebraska's largest federal poaching cases. Prosecutors said Josh Bowmar, 32, and Sarah Bowmar, 33, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy and are banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
