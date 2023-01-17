ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911RTA notifies St. Louis area school officials about nearby 911 calls

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis company is playing a role in helping school districts combat emergencies such as active shooters. SirenGPS has devised a software program which helps school officials monitor the reason for 911 calls at or near their address. SirenGPS principals say their software program, 911RTA, serves as an interface between 911 dispatch centers and school district administrators.
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Study shows pediatric shooting victims on the rise

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
BREAKING NEWS!!! North County Buildings on Soft Lockdown

(Desloge, MO) Officials with the North County School District are announcing a soft lockdown for the district. According to information placed on the district's Facebook page Desloge buildings were placed on a “soft lockdown” due to a report of a sighting of one of the escaped inmates. A soft lockdown means students are kept in the classroom until an “all clear” from law enforcement is received. All district buildings are being swept ensuring that no one enters the buildings without identification, and students will only be released to parents. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
MLK food drive brings out thousands in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The line of cars stretched over a mile long on Monday afternoon with thousands waiting for food from the Urban League of St. Louis annual food drive. The Urban League teamed up with the St. Louis-Area Foodbank to pass out over 100,000 tons of food.
