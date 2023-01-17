Read full article on original website
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Fox C-6 School District eyes 4-day school week to cut costs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A local school district says it’s time to re-think the school week. Instead of sending kids to school five days a week, Fox C-6 schools are considering doing it four days a week. Now, parents are reacting. It all boils down to dollars and...
St. Louis celebrates 'Very Asian Day' after anchor Michelle Li receives racist voicemail
The Very Asian Foundation all started with a racist voicemail 5 On Your Side Anchor Michelle Li received. The voicemail said among other things she was ‘very Asian’ and to ‘keep her Korean to herself.’. “I still believe that that voicemail was a gift, because look what...
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Normandy Schools Collaborative introduces superintendent finalists to the community
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday, the public got an opportunity to meet the three finalists for superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. It was designed to be a collaborative process with parents working with the community and school leaders to find the right superintendent. It's a meeting of...
911RTA notifies St. Louis area school officials about nearby 911 calls
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis company is playing a role in helping school districts combat emergencies such as active shooters. SirenGPS has devised a software program which helps school officials monitor the reason for 911 calls at or near their address. SirenGPS principals say their software program, 911RTA, serves as an interface between 911 dispatch centers and school district administrators.
Thieves break into upcoming Stray Rescue building, putting them out $100K
Stray Rescue of St. Louis is asking for the public's help after their new facility was broken into while under construction, costing them roughly $100,000 in material and repairs.
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Study shows pediatric shooting victims on the rise
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis. A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.
'We have a long road ahead of us': Central VPA students, staff return to building for 1st time since deadly shooting
ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts High School students and staff returned Tuesday to in-person classes for the first time since a gunman opened fire inside, killing a student and teacher there on Oct. 24. St. Louis Public Schools officials have worked hard to help students and...
St. Louis state representative proposes red flag law as CVPA heads back to school after tragedy
ST. LOUIS — As Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) students and staff return to school Tuesday, lawmakers in Jefferson City are once again trying to pass a red flag law. It’s something top republicans at the statehouse have refused to entertain. The CVPA community is...
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
St. Louis among top US cities to show growth in 2022, according to U-Haul
ST. LOUIS — Moving giant U-Haul is calling the St. Louis region a growth market for 2022, in an analysis of data on where U-Haul trucks are headed. Last year, people arriving in St. Louis in one-way U-Haul trucks increased 12% over 2021, while departures increased only 5%, the Phoenix company said.
BREAKING NEWS!!! North County Buildings on Soft Lockdown
(Desloge, MO) Officials with the North County School District are announcing a soft lockdown for the district. According to information placed on the district's Facebook page Desloge buildings were placed on a “soft lockdown” due to a report of a sighting of one of the escaped inmates. A soft lockdown means students are kept in the classroom until an “all clear” from law enforcement is received. All district buildings are being swept ensuring that no one enters the buildings without identification, and students will only be released to parents. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
MLK food drive brings out thousands in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The line of cars stretched over a mile long on Monday afternoon with thousands waiting for food from the Urban League of St. Louis annual food drive. The Urban League teamed up with the St. Louis-Area Foodbank to pass out over 100,000 tons of food.
