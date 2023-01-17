(Desloge, MO) Officials with the North County School District are announcing a soft lockdown for the district. According to information placed on the district's Facebook page Desloge buildings were placed on a “soft lockdown” due to a report of a sighting of one of the escaped inmates. A soft lockdown means students are kept in the classroom until an “all clear” from law enforcement is received. All district buildings are being swept ensuring that no one enters the buildings without identification, and students will only be released to parents. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.

DESLOGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO