Students craft farm, ranch projects for competition
Vanessa Perez, left, and Mia Surber of the Lometa FFA show off the furniture they crafted for the Home/Indoor category of the Ag Mechanics Show at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock competition held last week.
Garden club members plan upcoming fundraiser for Valentine’s Day
Lometa L-M Garden and Civic Club had its first meeting of the new year Monday at 7 p.m. at the club building. About 10 people were present for the program and meeting. The meeting was called to order by president Debbie Hicks. Club member Janie Potts introduced the guest speaker, Lampasas County Extension Agent Karen DeZarn, whose topic was “Can You Dig Saving Money?” Handouts titled “55 Easy…
A life of service
New Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Chief Connie Green is cut from a different cloth when it comes to caring for others. After spending 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Green knew she needed to find another way to keep giving back. Fortunately, all good things happen for a reason. “Basically, I stopped by one time during a car wash [fundraiser for KVFD], and I grabbed an application to just…
LHS opens new career and tech facility on campus
Lampasas High School students can smell the fresh paint. As of this new year, they will have the opportunity to experience classes in the newly completed Career and Technical Education complex. CTE Program Director Julie Salvato said the building will provide numerous avenues for post-secondary education. “The kids are super-excited and very proud of it,” she said. “It is great to have a brand…
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
Health officials: New COVID-19 variant most contagious so far
The new COVID variant XBB 1.5 is quickly spreading in the United States according to health officials.
Fastest Torch sets off fireworks at county stock show
Bryton Ellis works to cut through his metal piece during last week’s Fastest Torch competition at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show. The timed event was a new initiative offered for welding students in 4-H, FFA and/or a Career and Technical Education program at the high school level. Ellis captured the grand championship after several rounds of competition in the event. See full results from the youth livestock show in Section B of today’s edition.
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
Kempner residents under boil notice during water line repairs
UPDATE: As of Thursday night at about 10 p.m., KWSC officials said the concrete line was repaired and water was restored to customers. “Thank you for your patience and kind words while we worked to restore your water service,” officials said. The boil water notice has yet to be...
Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities
The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190. The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police were told...
GRAND JURY
Lampasas County grand jury convened last week as part of the January term, and a new panel was sworn in. Lampasas Police Department, represented by Sgt. Investigator Tim Ryan and Sgt. Investigator Garrett Bradley, brought information that resulted in the following indictments: Michael McLane Nelson on a charge of burglary of a habitation-intend to commit assault on March 9, 2022. Sarah Allison…
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Jan. 18 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 673, compared to 803 last sale and 695 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers were steady; heifer $3-$5 lower. Slaughter cows were steady, and slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. Feeder cattle accounted for 79%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 21%. Average price and…
Girls’ soccer falls to Marble Falls
The Lady Badger soccer team played on the road against Marble Falls on Tuesday and came up just short, losing 2-0. The Lady Badgers are competing in a tournament in Harker Heights through Saturday. Their game today is scheduled for 11 a.m. against Hyde Park, and then they will play on Saturday against the hosts in Harker Heights, starting at 11:30 a.m. This tournament marks the girls’ final non…
2 men arrested in connection to Llano County murders of father, son
Kyler Allen, 19, and Jordan Ostrander, 19, were arrested early Monday and charged with capital murder.
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Felipe Castaneda Barrientos, 37, of Miles, was arrested on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/ suspension. JAN. 15 Julian Vasquez…
