Lampasas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Open house scheduled in February for U.S. 281 widening project

An open house has been scheduled for early February to open dialogue about a roadway project that would widen U.S. Highway 281 in northern Lampasas County. Texas Department of Transportation officials have scheduled a virtual open house with two in-person options. The virtual open house materials will be posted on the TxDOT project page by Feb. 7 at noon. Two in-person meetings also will be…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Students craft farm, ranch projects for competition

Vanessa Perez, left, and Mia Surber of the Lometa FFA show off the furniture they crafted for the Home/Indoor category of the Ag Mechanics Show at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock competition held last week.
LOMETA, TX
KWTX

Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Contested case hearing possible for Pitt Creek MUD

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioners will decide on Jan. 25 whether to grant a contested case hearing on an application for Lampasas County Municipal Utilities District #1. TCEQ officials said Wednesday that following the required public notice of the application and a comment period which ended on Oct. 17, they received numerous requests for a contested case hearing. “During…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Fastest Torch sets off fireworks at county stock show

Bryton Ellis works to cut through his metal piece during last week’s Fastest Torch competition at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show. The timed event was a new initiative offered for welding students in 4-H, FFA and/or a Career and Technical Education program at the high school level. Ellis captured the grand championship after several rounds of competition in the event. See full results from the youth livestock show in Section B of today’s edition.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Family Promise of Bell County Opens Promise House

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — At today’s ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening, The Family Promise of Bell County Board Members and Leaders, shared their testimonies of hard-work and long term efforts of bringing the Promise House into fruition for those in need. Graduate of the Promise House Program Rebecca Grant, explained why this new […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

A life of service

New Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Chief Connie Green is cut from a different cloth when it comes to caring for others. After spending 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Green knew she needed to find another way to keep giving back. Fortunately, all good things happen for a reason. “Basically, I stopped by one time during a car wash [fundraiser for KVFD], and I grabbed an application to just…
KEMPNER, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities

The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KCEN

Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX

