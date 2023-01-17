ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

KWCH.com

Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

WICHITA, KS
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

El Patio break-in

WICHITA, KS
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a decade at a Wichita shelter, a local dog finally has a forever home. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer 12 years ago. Last week, we shared his story, and now he’s found a family. Thanks to the message we shared, Hallmark...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus. Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting...
WICHITA, KS

