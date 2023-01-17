Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
KWCH.com
Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WFD responds to fire at motel, 14 people impacted
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to flames coming from a local motel.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County leaders, stakeholders address issue of homelessness
Larry Zimmerman, who served on the city council for 23 years, said he was caught off guard.
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
KWCH.com
Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
KWCH.com
El Patio break-in
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes. That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors. KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and...
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
KWCH.com
K-9 Sal joins Arkansas City PD as support dog for first responders
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - K-9 Sal is a police dog of a different breed. His assignment does not include sniffing for drugs or running a track on a fugitive. Sal’s primary assignment is to support the men and women of the Arkansas City Police Department and area first responders.
KWCH.com
Shelter dog finds forever home after 12 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a decade at a Wichita shelter, a local dog finally has a forever home. Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer 12 years ago. Last week, we shared his story, and now he’s found a family. Thanks to the message we shared, Hallmark...
KWCH.com
Belle Plaine PD officer honored for lifesaving response after crash into Pizza Hut
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine Police Department recognized a Belle Plaine officer for lifesaving efforts at a hectic scene in early November. The fiery crash on Nov. 7 involved a man losing control of his Jeep and driving it into the side...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
KWCH.com
One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus. Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting...
KWCH.com
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing
Hallmark Kennels rescued Poor Orphan Wanderer more than a decade ago. Now, he finally has a family to call his own.
KWCH.com
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita.
