ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Suspect identified in Chippewa Falls shooting

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqbTh_0kGpDIUZ00

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been named as the suspect in the shooting of a woman on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., was booked into the Chippewa County Jail on possible charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, violating a domestic abuse restraining order, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety-reckless use of a firearm, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor-level bail jumping, and domestic abuse, with an enhancer in the presence of a child.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell wouldn’t comment on the case, saying he had spoken with Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, but he hadn’t seen any police reports as of Monday afternoon. Kelm said Monday he anticipates releasing more details about the investigation today.

The next bond hearing in Chippewa County Court is set for 10 a.m. today.

Newell said the suspect will in all likelihood appear via video for the bond hearing, as he hasn’t been before a judge since his arrest Saturday evening. Chippewa County almost never brings suspects over to court for an in-person appearance for a bond hearing.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Birch and Bay streets.

Police responded to a call of a woman being shot at 8:20 p.m. The suspect had fled prior to police arriving at the scene. The female victim was evaluated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital due to her injuries.

By 10:30 p.m., officers had identified and located Moggo, who was taken into custody. In a news release issued Sunday morning, Kelm wrote that the suspect and victim knew each other, and the firearm suspected to have been used in the incident had been recovered.

In 2015, Moggo was convicted in Eau Claire County Court of kidnapping his son. He was placed on probation for five years, including at least three months in jail, with another three months of jail at the discretion of a probation agent.

More recently on Jan. 6, Moggo was charged in Chippewa County Court with criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He also was charged in November with disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer, stemming from an incident Oct. 29.

A petitioner also got a temporary restraining order against Moggo on Jan. 4, court records show. He was slated to appear in court today on that matter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbradio.com

Marshfiled Man Enters Plea for Neillsville Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January 2021, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
mygateway.news

Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash

TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
OSCEOLA, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Facing Felony Charges After He Allegedly Threatened Hospital Staff

SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire.com) -- Felony charges have been filed against Glen Lamorie, of Hawyard, WI, after he allegedly threatened harm to hospital employees. Glen is slso facing criminal charges in 5 additional court cases filed against him in Sawyer County in 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces

POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy