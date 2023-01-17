Suspect identified in Chippewa Falls shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been named as the suspect in the shooting of a woman on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., was booked into the Chippewa County Jail on possible charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, violating a domestic abuse restraining order, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety-reckless use of a firearm, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor-level bail jumping, and domestic abuse, with an enhancer in the presence of a child.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell wouldn’t comment on the case, saying he had spoken with Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, but he hadn’t seen any police reports as of Monday afternoon. Kelm said Monday he anticipates releasing more details about the investigation today.

The next bond hearing in Chippewa County Court is set for 10 a.m. today.

Newell said the suspect will in all likelihood appear via video for the bond hearing, as he hasn’t been before a judge since his arrest Saturday evening. Chippewa County almost never brings suspects over to court for an in-person appearance for a bond hearing.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Birch and Bay streets.

Police responded to a call of a woman being shot at 8:20 p.m. The suspect had fled prior to police arriving at the scene. The female victim was evaluated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital due to her injuries.

By 10:30 p.m., officers had identified and located Moggo, who was taken into custody. In a news release issued Sunday morning, Kelm wrote that the suspect and victim knew each other, and the firearm suspected to have been used in the incident had been recovered.

In 2015, Moggo was convicted in Eau Claire County Court of kidnapping his son. He was placed on probation for five years, including at least three months in jail, with another three months of jail at the discretion of a probation agent.

More recently on Jan. 6, Moggo was charged in Chippewa County Court with criminal damage to property, domestic abuse, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping. He also was charged in November with disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer, stemming from an incident Oct. 29.

A petitioner also got a temporary restraining order against Moggo on Jan. 4, court records show. He was slated to appear in court today on that matter.