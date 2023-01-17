ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euromonitor Reveals Top 10 Global Consumer Trends In 2023

 4 days ago
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--

Global market research company Euromonitor International has released its landmark “ Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2023 ” report today.

Euromonitor’s annual report aims to help organisations stay ahead of disruption, predict consumer shopping motivations and fulfil unmet consumer needs.

Euromonitor notes that consumers spending responsibly but emotionally, the role of digitisation in purchasing processes, female equality demands, and a disruptive Gen Z, are some of the factors that will define global consumer trends in 2023.

The 10 key trends that Euromonitor outlines in its Global Consumer Trends 2023 report are as follows:

  • Authentic Automation: Humans and machines need to be in sync to deliver meaningful solutions. Emotional connections are not to be underestimated and tech benefits should outweigh the need for personal interactions to create a seamless experience.
  • Budgeteers: Cost of living crisis is undermining purchasing power for consumers. Saving money is top of mind. In 2022, 75% of consumers did not plan to increase overall spending.
  • Control the Scroll: People are still wed to their devices, but screen time is more selective. Consumers want an efficient and curated digital experience.
  • Eco Economic: Consumption behaviours are less about acquisition and more about reduction, which positively impacts the planet. 43% of consumers reduced their energy consumption last year.
  • Game On: Gaming has become an entertainment leader and has transcended the generational divide. This once-niche segment is now a mass-market opportunity.
  • Here and Now: Flexible solutions are expanding purchasing power and relieving cost pressures to help consumers spend on happiness. In the short-term, ‘joy’ is a purchase motivator. In 2022, buy now pay later reached US$156 bn lending value.
  • Revived Routines: ‘Post-pandemic’ is here. Consumers are eager to rediscover the world despite uncertainties ahead. 39% of consumers said more of their everyday activities will be in person over the next five years.
  • She Rises: Consumers refuse to remain silent on gender inequality. Fair representation, equity and inclusivity are at the forefront of women’s purchase decisions.
  • The Thrivers: Fatigue is setting in as consumers navigate a chaotic world with exhaustion at an all-time high; they are putting personal needs above all else. 53% of consumers had a strict boundary between work or school and personal life in 2022.
  • Young and Disrupted: Gen Z stand up for their beliefs and put themselves out there. These consumers are immune to traditional advertising. Authenticity and social impact make a difference.

“The past few years have been anything but ordinary, and 2023 will be no exception,” says Alison Angus, Head of Innovation Practice at Euromonitor International. “Companies should expect quite divergent behaviour as consumers cope with ongoing challenges while getting back in their stride.”

Download Euromonitor’s Top 10 Global Consumer Trends 2023 report to uncover the motivations that will impact customer loyalty and purchase decisions this year. The report is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin and Japanese.

  • Digital natives want solutions to optimise and consolidate their online activities. 57% of consumers deleted apps on their smartphones in 2022
  • 55% of retail professionals said their company increased prices of certain products or services in response to inflation
  • There’s an unmet BNPL potential as 56% of retail professionals said their company doesn’t offer BNPL options while the global BNPL values $156bn
  • 39% of consumers said they are ready for in-person everyday activities more over the next 5 years
  • 56% of professionals said their company helped support gender equality (SDG5) in 2022
  • 53% of consumers had a strict boundary away from work or school in 2022, wanted to hit pause and take a step back

ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

