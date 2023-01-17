ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Tatar scores in the shootout, Devils edge Sharks 4-3

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but at the end, all that matters (is) we came out (of) here with two points, but the first period definitely wasn’t our game,” Hischier said.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks. Forward Michael Eyssimont had two assists for his first points since joining San Jose less than two weeks ago when he was claimed off waivers from Winnipeg. James Reimer made 35 saves.

“They’re at where they’re at because they’re a good team,” Karlsson said. “We held the lead for the most part, but they kept coming, and they kept playing all the way until the end.”

With 3:59 left in the first period, players left the ice due to a damaged Zamboni door along the boards. Intermission was started early, and the teams played the remainder of the first period after the break.

“I (have) actually seen a lot of stuff through my career, but you know, we were thinking how long it will take, but they were super fast. They made it very easy,” Tatar said.

The Sharks scored both of their first-period goals once play resumed. Meier scored at 16:44, and Karlsson’s power-play goal came with just 3.7 seconds remaining in the period.

“There’s a lot to like about what we did, and the thing you don’t like is that we weren’t able to close it out,” Sharks coach David Quinn said.

Hischier tied the game just 11 seconds into the third period with his 20th goal of the season.

Bonino spun the puck into the net for his sixth of the season just after a San Jose power play expired, giving the Sharks the lead.

With New Jersey’s goalie pulled, Hughes beat Reimer for his 29th goal of the season, tying the game and forcing overtime.

“Just had to find a way to win,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “I mean, obviously, we get a little bit of a lucky break with the tying goal. But you know, we weren’t very good early on the first 25 minutes. I didn’t think we started playing until the game was 2-1.”

200 WITH SAN JOSE

With his goal at the end of the first, Karlsson has 200 points as a member of the Sharks.

Devils: At Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Sharks: Host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

