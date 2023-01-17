Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend for wetting the bed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend for wetting the bed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a hospital Saturday to investigate a stabbing, according to WAFB.

According to arrest documents obtained by WAFB, Briana Lacost, 25, and her boyfriend had gone out drinking. When they got back home on Meadowview Avenue, it was about 3:30 a.m.

The victim reportedly told investigators that he was sleeping when Lacost woke him up. According to WAFB, Lacost allegedly began hitting the victim for wetting the bed. He tried to get her to stop but she allegedly continued to hit him.

According to arrest documents obtained by WVLA, Lacost allegedly charged at the victim with a knife and stabbed him in the torso.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Lacost allegedly told them that they both got home late and when she found out that the victim wet the bed, she got upset, according to WVLA. She then said she allegedly got the victim out of the bed and hit him. She also said that the victim had reportedly choked her.

Lacost allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim under the arm when he seemed to try to leave, according to WVLA.

The stabbing caused the victim’s lung to puncture, according to WAFB.

Lacost has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to WAFB.

No further information has been relased.

