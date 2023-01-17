Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - A classic battle of the bands kicked off a day of celebration and commemoration for reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. McKinley and Scotlandville High were drumming up not just school pride, but community pride. "I think it's a very special thing that we're all coming together...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
brproud.com
Cheba Hut celebrates 25th anniversary with ‘Smoke Out Injustice Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– Cheba Hut is celebrating its 25th anniversary by hosting “Smoke Out Injustice Day” and collaborating with the Last Prisoner Project to raise funds and awareness for people serving nonviolent cannabis sentences in prison. Cheba Hut locations across the country will...
KPLC TV
Martha White, civil rights pioneer who sparked the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, remembered for her bravery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As people around the country spent the day reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, some people in Baton Rouge took the time to remember one woman whose actions may have changed his life. “It changed what things looked like for Black...
Church volunteers open their doors to feed the homeless on Martin Luther King Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, on Martin Luther King Day, volunteers from St. Gerard Catholic Church, like Seabell Thomas know that prayer and a hot meal can go a long way for some. “Today was a special day, Dr. King’s birthday. Well, he fought for feeding the hungry, to...
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
brproud.com
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022
The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
brproud.com
How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement: We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of […]
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman claims she is out thousands of dollars after a beauty school she was going to abruptly close its doors this week. “School was supposed to start Tuesday… but nothing,” one student said. The woman, who did not want to...
brproud.com
YMCA to bring new apartment complex to Mid-City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA is building the first building of its kind in the area. The organization wants to help bring more housing opportunities by building new apartments on South Foster Drive. “I think it’s a huge improvement for District 7,” cheered LaMont Cole, Mayor Pro-Tem,...
theadvocate.com
Vote put off to start contract renewal negotiations for Baton Rouge schools chief
Without comment Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, two-thirds of whom are new members, agreed to pull a proposal to start contract negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse. As the meeting kicked off at 5 p.m., board member Mike Gaudet, a staunch Narcisse supporter who was narrowly reelected last...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
brproud.com
Seale Funeral Services helps with damaged headstones, urns
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Denham Springs continue to search for suspects accused of vandalizing the Denham Springs Memorial cemetery over the weekend. Many with loved ones at the cemetery made repairs today. Over 120 headstones and urns were kicked over and one was even set on fire. This has left many grieving all over again.
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
