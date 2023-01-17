ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day

BATON ROUGE - A classic battle of the bands kicked off a day of celebration and commemoration for reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. McKinley and Scotlandville High were drumming up not just school pride, but community pride. "I think it's a very special thing that we're all coming together...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Jan. 18, 2022

The Zachary Charity League Gala is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 4 at Fennwood Hills Country Club, Zachary. Cost is $75 for single, $150 a couple or $$650 for a table of eight. Dress is cocktail attire. Library activities set. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has February...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

How this new Baton Rouge bookstore turns the old into the new

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new bookstore will be opening soon in Baton Rouge. 2nd and Charles, a subsidiary of Books a Million, carries a variety of books, CDs, DVDs, video games, and more. General Manager Mia Otilli says the bookstore also carries action figures, vinyl records, and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

YMCA to bring new apartment complex to Mid-City

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA is building the first building of its kind in the area. The organization wants to help bring more housing opportunities by building new apartments on South Foster Drive. “I think it’s a huge improvement for District 7,” cheered LaMont Cole, Mayor Pro-Tem,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge, Astronomy on Tap invites you to look up and learn

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – These days, life seems to keep us tethered to our phones and computers. Some experts say the average American spends nearly seven hours a day looking at a screen. But there are lots of reasons to look up from our screens. The estimated five...
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Seale Funeral Services helps with damaged headstones, urns

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Denham Springs continue to search for suspects accused of vandalizing the Denham Springs Memorial cemetery over the weekend. Many with loved ones at the cemetery made repairs today. Over 120 headstones and urns were kicked over and one was even set on fire. This has left many grieving all over again.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

