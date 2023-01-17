Read full article on original website
Pleasant Plains Earns Fourth Sangamon County Girls Title
Athens and Pleasant Plains have featured in every Sangamon County girls championship game since the tournament got renamed in 2017. Plains earned its fourth title as they defeated Athens 44-20 on Thursday night.
Glenwood Picks Up Two Wins; West Sets SHG Record
Sacred Heart Griffin hosted Glenwood, Springfield High and UHigh on Thursday night. Each team competed in two duals. The Titans picked up two wins; 65-12 against Springfield and 70-12 against SHG. The Pioneers also picked up a 42-23 win over SHG. SHG senior Cory West set the school record for most career wins with his 119th victory.
Cardinals Cruise By Bullets And Into County Championship Game
Pleasant Plains’ defense does it again. The Cardinals limited the Bullets and the balanced offense carried the County hosts into the Sangamon County Tournament championship game on Thursday night. Plains beat Williamsville 46-23 in the semifinals and will play Athens on Thursday night at 8 pm for the title.
SHG Escapes Eisenhower With Hard-Fought Win
Decatur Eisenhower has been playing very tough lately and showed what they can do on Tuesday when they hosted SHG. The Cyclones won 73-58 but the Panthers had three players in double digits scoring with Tishawn Clemmons (18), Sincer Jackson (13), and Shikel Green (15) leading the way for Eisenhower; Zack Hawkinson had 28 for SHG.
Rochester Moves to 11-0 in the CS8 with Win Over UHigh
The Rochester Rockets hosted the UHigh Pioneers on Tuesday night in a Central State Eight matchup. The Rockers picked up the 36-28 victory to move to 11-0 in the conference. Rochester travels to Springfield High on Saturday afternoon while UHigh hosts Jacksonville on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
The Download with DP Episode 30 – Taylor Rohrer
Lincoln is 23-0 and looking for a trip to state. The Railsplitters head coach Taylor Rohrer joins DP to talk (6:23) all things Lincoln basketball. DP has a rant to start about coverage and he discusses his trip to Florida and what’s coming up on 1450.
Seth Coleman, Illinois LB, announces plans for 2023
Seth Coleman was a consistent force for the Illinois defense during the 2022 season. On Wednesday, he solidified his decision for 2023. A former 3-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Coleman will return to utilize another year of eligibility with the Illini. Coleman developed as a pass rusher this season with an effective number of sacks and pass breakups.
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Springfield’s MacArthur Boulevard closing most lanes for two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A major street in the city of Springfield will be closed for two days. The Springfield Office of Public Works announced they will close both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on part of MacArthur Boulevard. The closure will take place between Lawrence and Fayette Avenues. The closure is for sewer […]
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
Crews battle home fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two adults and a child are without a home after a fire Wednesday night. At 8:50 P.M., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house on fire at 709 W. Market St. There, they found flames in the back of the residence. Crews put out...
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
