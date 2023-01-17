Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
'I have felt scared' | Students concerned as more and more fights break out at their schools
HOUSTON — Parents told KHOU 11 News that they're concerned about fights breaking out at their kids' schools. So, we took a closer look at the problem and found there have been more fights last school year than there were in the five years before. KHOU 11 Investigates did...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates questions Splendora ISD officials about “I Achieved Failure” jerseys
The controversy and anger surrounding girls on the Splendora High School softball teams being given jerseys that say “I achieved failure” continues. On Wednesday, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer sat down and interviewed both the superintendent and the athletic director, head of all sports programs for Splendora ISD, about just what is going on here.
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police in Houston, Texas are looking for a group of men who reportedly shot up a group of people at a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 15. The gunfire left one person dead and four others hurt. Officials say the men were wearing ski masks and...
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Click2Houston.com
Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says
WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
KLTV
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
Which Houston-area schools have most fights? Map shows where your kids’ school stands
HOUSTON — Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about fights and acts of violence at their child’s school. Many of them said it's a problem that's getting worse.
KSNB Local4
Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
Click2Houston.com
Directors of MUD District 304 accused of misusing $1,000,000 in taxpayer funds are now under fire
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Settled in the Silver Glen Community is Harris County Municipal Utility District Number 304. Their slogan is, ‘We water the seeds for tomorrow.’. “It was just a money grab,” MUD 304 Director Michael Garrett said. Garrett says former and current directors have only...
Click2Houston.com
Arrest made: Suspects ages 15, 20 accused of fatally shooting man in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in southeast Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received a call about a firearm discharge in the 4400 block of Bell Street around 2:16 a.m. Police said when they...
Click2Houston.com
Major crash on Tomball Parkway at southbound feeder and Decker Prairie causing delays, Pct. 4 says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A major crash on Tomball Parkway at the southbound feeder and Decker Prairie is causing major traffic delays Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. A constable deputy reportedly has one suspect detained after the suspect attempted to steal a victim’s vehicle who...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Click2Houston.com
Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal
HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhoods around the Houston area take action after trash pick up problems
HOUSTON – It’s a mess Texas Pride Disposal may not be able to clean up fast enough. Some Houston-area Home Owners’ Associations and even MUD districts have started to cut their contracts with the trash company over inconsistent service. On Wednesday, MUD #495 notified Katy homeowners that...
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
Comments / 0