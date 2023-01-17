ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates questions Splendora ISD officials about “I Achieved Failure” jerseys

The controversy and anger surrounding girls on the Splendora High School softball teams being given jerseys that say “I achieved failure” continues. On Wednesday, KPRC 2 Investigates’ Bill Spencer sat down and interviewed both the superintendent and the athletic director, head of all sports programs for Splendora ISD, about just what is going on here.
Majestic News

Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested

A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Waller ISD staff member terminated after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

WALLER, Texas – A staff member from Waller Independent School District has been terminated after the district opened an investigation following allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student. According to officials, the district received a tip on Jan. 5 via their anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo. An investigation was...
WALLER, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KSNB Local4

Texas authorities can get murder suspect from central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Texas authorities are being notified that they can get a murder suspect being held in Grand Island. According to Hall County Court documents, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office can notify Texas that 18-year-old Tyler Roenz can be extradited back to Texas. An extradition hearing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KHOU

New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal

HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
HOUSTON, TX

