Salem splits matinee doubleheader with Fairmont State, Concord

SALEM, W.Va (WBOY) – The Salem Tigers welcomed a pair of Mountain East Conference opponents to the T. Edward Davis Gymnasium for an afternoon basketball doubleheader.

The Salem women opened the action against Fairmont State and controlled much of the action, taking a five-point lead into halftime and leading by two going into the fourth quarter.

Timely shooting from Alyssa DeAngelo and Jertaya Hall allowed the Fighting Falcons to tie the game in the final minute though and Madeline Huffman put them ahead with a pair of free throws with six seconds to play.

Salem turned the ball over and Fairmont State escaped with a 73-69 win, led by 24 points from DeAngelo while Salem got 16 from Elena Pericic.

The men’s game followed with Salem taking on Concord and a hot start for Markanthony Fidelis sparked the Tigers in the opening minutes.

An impressive display of shooting helped the Mountain Lions push ahead before halftime though, leading 32-30 at the break.

The second half belonged to Salem though, outscoring Concord 54-36 after going to the locker room to win it, 84-68

Rodney Smith sparked that performance, leading the Tigers with 28 points while Fidelis chipped in 15.

Lual Daniel Rahama led Concord with 26.

