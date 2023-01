GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A fast moving storm system is moving through the Four Corners region this afternoon. Increasing clouds, cold temperatures and a light wind are the bigger impacts locally. However, late afternoon snow clouds could develop over portions of the Highway 50 Corridor (Delta/Montrose) with little to no accumulations. Colder temperatures remain in the forecast through next week.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO