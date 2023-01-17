ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pedestrian hit by car on near west side, critically injured

By Joe Schroeder
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard for a person struck.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one female victim with trauma injuries. The woman, who has yet to be identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the car that hit the person, police said, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation being conducted by IMPD detectives and certified crash investigators.

