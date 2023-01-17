Pedestrian hit by car on near west side, critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard for a person struck.
Upon arrival, IMPD officers found one female victim with trauma injuries. The woman, who has yet to be identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the car that hit the person, police said, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation being conducted by IMPD detectives and certified crash investigators.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0