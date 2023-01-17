Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
ComicBook
Anime Fans Rank the Saddest Scenes They've Ever Seen
In the last decade, anime has proven itself to be one of entertainment's most diverse mediums. From shonen hits to magical girl romps, the industry has something for everyone. Though viewed as childish years ago, anime has proven animation can hit audiences of all ages, and that means there are some series created for the sole purpose of making us cry.
ComicBook
Percy Jackson: Major Character Gets Book-Accurate Makeover
One of Disney+'s first big budget endeavors outside of Star Wars and Marvel comes in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The house of mouse has been collaborating with Rick Riordan for over three years now to bring a live-action serialized adaptation of his best-selling Greek mythology-based novels to life. Production on Percy Jackson finally kicked off in June 2022, two years after Rick and wife Becky Riordan announced that the project was in development. Disney has spared no expense with the show either, as a custom Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft was constructed specifically for Percy Jackson production.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
epicstream.com
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Jennifer Garner Thriller The Last Thing He Told Me
The Last Thing He Told Me may be a mystery, but Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the gripping series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner. The Alias star plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author Laura Dave, who co-created and adapted the show with Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the seven-part series is streaming Friday, April 14th on Apple TV+.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Ecstatic Over Season 2 Gulag Change
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's next season of content is introducing a pretty significant Gulag change: Season 2 will feature 1v1 fights in the Gulag. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's how things initially worked in Warzone before Raven Software and Infinity Ward introduced the battle royale game's sequel and decided to adopt a 2v2 format for those seeking redemption. This change won't be implemented until Season 2 drops (and it'll now be dropping a bit later than expected following a delay), but it's a change that players are already quite pleased with.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Shares Chainsaw Man/Scooby Doo Crossover
Mystery Incorporated has been in the headlines a lot recently, thanks to the fan response to HBO Max's Velma. Scooby-Doo and the gang have been given countless incarnations over the years, with many animated series involving the Mystery Machine seeing the gang teaming up with celebrities and superheroes. Now, Cartoon Network has shared a unique crossover that sees Scooby and Shaggy chowing down next to anime's finest in Chainsaw Man's Denji and Pochita, following their 2022 anime debut.
ComicBook
Sons of the Forest Developer Reveals Absurd Size of Game's Map
The developer of Sons of the Forest has revealed the size of the game and it's pretty absurd. Sons of the Forest is an upcoming survival horror game and follow-up to the similarly named game, The Forest. These kinds of games have existed for many years now with the likes of Rust, Minecraft, Ark: Survival Evolved, and so on, with many players getting lost in the worlds around them and what can be done within them. You can make whatever you want and try to survive as long as you possibly can and it seems like Sons of the Forest is attempting to make a game that deepens that experience in new ways.
ComicBook
HBO Sets Release Date For New Original Comedy Series
HBO is brining a new original comedy series to the cable airwaves. Rain Dogs comes courtesy of Cash Carraway and BBC One on March 6. In the show, a single mother and a gay man forge a friendship that will see them trying to navigate a hysterically realistic world. Fans of I May Destroy You, and Fleabag should definitely be on the lookout for this show. Daisy May Cooper helps bring a darkly funny sensibility to her everyday life. Rain Dogs draws from her experience near the poverty line and thinks that "authenticity" has a definite place on-screen. In an interview with Deadline last year, the writer talked about her experience trying to get the show off the ground and how the landscape can be harsh for original projects.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Advice Given by That '70s Show Cast
That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix and the show stars That '70s Show alums Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) as they deal with a whole new generation of teens played by Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate). The series also features appearances by That '70 Show stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. Recently, some of the new cast members had a chat with PEOPLE about joining the sequel series and revealed some of the advice given to them by the original cast.
Polygon
Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2023
It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
