Highly-rated new grocery store now open in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
KCRG.com
Registration now open for 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now start registering for the 2023 SaPaDaPaSo parade. The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 11. This year marks the parade’s 48th year.
KCRG.com
Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Daily Iowan
Chase Bank opens first Iowa City location
A new Iowa City Chase Bank location opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning after moving into Iowa City in the fall of 2022. The branch, located at 105 E. Burlington Street, is the fourth branch of Chase to be opened in the state of Iowa. The other three locations — in Des Moines and West Des Moines — opened in 2021.
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner
Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Health Care to build primary health care facility in Southeast Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is addressing the health care access gap in Iowa City’s southeast neighborhood by planning more primary care services in the underserved area. An analysis by UI Health Care found that although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, it has the fewest primary care options. Many residents must travel outside of their immediate community to access care, which studies have shown increase people’s use of emergency departments and urgent care as their main source of health care. This inefficient use of health care services increases costs, causes backlogs, and increases a person’s likelihood of developing chronic diseases.
homegrowniowan.com
Historic New Bohemia building hits the market in Cedar Rapids
The closing of The Bohemian is opening up the historic Matyk Building for other potential uses on a highly visible corner of New Bohemia in Cedar Rapids. Used as a live music venue and restaurant during its time as The Bohemian from March 2021 through last September, the corner landmark, 1029 Third St. SE, is going on the market for $990,000.
KCRG.com
Maquoketa Middle School closed on Friday
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students will not attend school at Maquoketa Middle School on Friday. It follows a water main break in the city. The district says because there was no water, they had to turn their boiler heating system off. Friday morning, the district said while they did have...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
rcreader.com
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options. Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight...
KCRG.com
Kenyon Murray honors friend and teammate Chris Street through his son Kris
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There is no better way to honor a friend than to name your son after him. Kenyon Murray shows he’s a constant reminder even 30 years later.
KCRG.com
Willard Miller seeking to delay March trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A hearing is scheduled to determine if the court will accept defendant Willard Miller’s request to push back his murder trial. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
KCRG.com
University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal
University study shows potential target area to fight withdrawal
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police stop burglary in progress
Cedar Rapids Police stop burglary in progress
