Shakopee, MN

Mike Laturnus
3d ago

oh he'll be out in a few years after some ACLU lawyer decides his trial was racist or something etc

hot967.fm

Derek Chauvin’s lawyers appealing murder and manslaughter conviction in George Floyd’s death

(St. Paul, MN) — Lawyers for ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin today (Wed) appealed his conviction for the second-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. In oral arguments before the Minnesota Court of Appeals, the attorneys contend Chauvin didn’t receive a fair trial in Hennepin County because of local news coverage and protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in 2020. The Court of Appeals has 90 days to issue its ruling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Hennepin County Attorney declines to pursue charges against North High principal

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is declining to look into potential criminal charges against Minneapolis North Community High School's principal over a school walkout on the afternoon sophomore Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot and killed last year. Top prosecutor Mary Moriarty issued a written statement Wednesday in response to Hill's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Asks Appeals Court to Toss Murder Convictions, Citing ‘Overwhelmingly Hostile’ Media Coverage

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder, will challenge the jury’s verdict in a Minnesota appellate court on Wednesday. His attorney William F. Mohrman has argued that the “saturation news coverage” that greeted the case “poisoned” the jury. Chauvin received a 22.5 year sentence, following his convictions on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky

A Savage couple accused of kidnapping their infant from a child protection-ordered safety hold have been arrested in Kentucky, according to police. Scott County Child Protection placed in the infant in the care of a grandmother after learning the child had been taken to the emergency room with injuries Jan. 12, according to the Savage Police Department.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software

MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested

A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky

(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

