Mike Laturnus
3d ago
oh he'll be out in a few years after some ACLU lawyer decides his trial was racist or something etc
3
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Wisconsin man indicted in forced labor case involving woman held against her will for two years
The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against a Wisconsin man on Thursday, alleging he forced a woman to work against her will.
kvrr.com
Ramsey Co. attorney’s office reviews cases where former medical examiner testified, investigated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office is investigating dozens of cases involving the testimony or investigation of former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee. Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office was vacating the murder conviction of a man who was sent...
hot967.fm
Derek Chauvin’s lawyers appealing murder and manslaughter conviction in George Floyd’s death
(St. Paul, MN) — Lawyers for ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin today (Wed) appealed his conviction for the second-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. In oral arguments before the Minnesota Court of Appeals, the attorneys contend Chauvin didn’t receive a fair trial in Hennepin County because of local news coverage and protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in 2020. The Court of Appeals has 90 days to issue its ruling.
redlakenationnews.com
Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating man during unrest makes first court appearance
An ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating a man during the civil unrest after George Floyd's murder made his first appearance Thursday in court, where he agreed to conditions of his release that include not seeking employment as a peace officer in Minnesota. The state Attorney General's Office charged Justin...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
fox9.com
No charges considered for North High principal Friestleben, Hennepin Co. Attorney says
Family of slain North High quarterback demands criminal probe into principal's actions. On the first day of trial for the alleged gunman accused of murdering a star Minneapolis North High student-athlete, the victim’s family is demanding authorities criminally investigate the school’s popular principal for her role in the tragic events of February 9, 2022.
fox9.com
DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
Minnesota court hears Derek Chauvin's appeal for murder of George Floyd
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota Court of Appeals has 90 days to issue a decision after an attorney for Derek Chauvin asked a judge court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
redlakenationnews.com
Hennepin County Attorney declines to pursue charges against North High principal
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is declining to look into potential criminal charges against Minneapolis North Community High School's principal over a school walkout on the afternoon sophomore Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot and killed last year. Top prosecutor Mary Moriarty issued a written statement Wednesday in response to Hill's...
Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Asks Appeals Court to Toss Murder Convictions, Citing ‘Overwhelmingly Hostile’ Media Coverage
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder, will challenge the jury’s verdict in a Minnesota appellate court on Wednesday. His attorney William F. Mohrman has argued that the “saturation news coverage” that greeted the case “poisoned” the jury. Chauvin received a 22.5 year sentence, following his convictions on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
Derek Chauvin's attorney asked Wednesday that his client's three murder convictions in the 2020 killing of George Floyd be thrown out.
Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky
A Savage couple accused of kidnapping their infant from a child protection-ordered safety hold have been arrested in Kentucky, according to police. Scott County Child Protection placed in the infant in the care of a grandmother after learning the child had been taken to the emergency room with injuries Jan. 12, according to the Savage Police Department.
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at recreation center on Wednesday
Local authorities shared on Thursday that the suspect in yesterday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center was a city employee in a leadership position.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
redlakenationnews.com
Mall of America shooting death suspect and his mother arrested
A juvenile suspected in the Dec. 23 killing at the Mall of America was arrested in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, according to Bloomington police, as was his mother who police say drove him to Georgia after the shooting. The juvenile was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree homicide...
fox9.com
Kidnapped Minnesota baby safely recovered after standoff in Kentucky
(FOX 9) - A seven-week-old child born in Minnesota has been recovered after being taken, and a standoff over its custody ended safely in Kentucky. According to police, on Jan. 12, a report was made to Scott County Child Protection that a juvenile had been brought to an emergency room with injuries.
Baby born after mother fatally shot in Lakeville has died
A boy born after his mother was fatally shot outside the Amazon facility in Lakeville earlier this month has died, according to police. "This is a very unfortunate development and certainly adds another layer to an already tragic incident," Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson stated Wednesday. "We’re proud of all...
fox9.com
Officials: Suspect who shot teen at St. Paul rec center is a city employee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting a teen boy in the head at a St. Paul rec center on Wednesday afternoon is a city employee who worked at the center, city officials said Thursday. Police swarmed the Jimmy Lee Rec Center off Lexington Avenue North, along with...
Comments / 5