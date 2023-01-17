South Harrison holds off Lincoln in afternoon action

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – A pair of Harrison County rivals met on Monday afternoon with South Harrison clashing with Lincoln.

An extremely slow start on the scoreboard was interrupted by hot shooting with the teams trading three-pointers to set up an 18-18 tie midway through the second quarter.

Led by Noah Burnside, South Harrison began to separate at that point, scoring the final seven points of the half.

The Hawks led the rest of the way, holding off a late Lincoln run to win it, 54-51.

Burnside led all scorers with 27 points.

