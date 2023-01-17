ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

South Harrison holds off Lincoln in afternoon action

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVt18_0kGpBTk400

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – A pair of Harrison County rivals met on Monday afternoon with South Harrison clashing with Lincoln.

An extremely slow start on the scoreboard was interrupted by hot shooting with the teams trading three-pointers to set up an 18-18 tie midway through the second quarter.

Led by Noah Burnside, South Harrison began to separate at that point, scoring the final seven points of the half.

The Hawks led the rest of the way, holding off a late Lincoln run to win it, 54-51.

Burnside led all scorers with 27 points.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Grafton outruns Preston on night to honor Flemington Greyhounds

GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) – On a special night designed to honor the history of Flemington High school, the Grafton Bearcats used that inspiration to snap a six-game losing streak, 62-33 over Preston. Decked out in replica Flemington Greyhounds uniforms, Grafton jumped ahead by nine at the end of the first quarter and used an even […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport girls picking up steam at the right time

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – We are now less than a month away from the end of the high school basketball regular season and coaches and players are hoping to be playing their best ball in the near future. The Bridgeport girls’ basketball team is seeing it come together at just the right time. With a […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport wins 8th straight over Philip Barbour

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – A key to the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team’s recent success has been finding contributors around leading scorer Anthony Spatafore. With Spatafore battling foul trouble, it was Landon Sanders’ turn to step up, leading the way with 18 points and extending the Indians’ winning streak to nine in a 59-42 win over […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport hands Lewis County first loss of the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the state, Bridgeport upended Lewis County in girls’ basketball, 50-48, to give the Minutemaids their first loss of the season. The Indians flew out to an 8-0 lead but a late first quarter push from Lewis County put the visitors ahead […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Anthony Spatafore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – With a win last night over Lewis County, the Bridgeport boys’ basketball team’s win streak has reached seven, overcoming a 2-3 start to put itself in a terrific position at the season’s midpoint. With a roster full of young contributors, one of the team’s two seniors has risen above and beyond […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crayton signs with Potomac state soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – This is always a fun time of year because athletes around north central West Virginia make their decisions for the next level official. One more put pen to paper this afternoon at Bridgeport. Levi Crayton has made plenty of saves for the Bridgeport boys’ soccer team over the years and he’ll […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Salem splits matinee doubleheader with Fairmont State, Concord

SALEM, W.Va (WBOY) – The Salem Tigers welcomed a pair of Mountain East Conference opponents to the T. Edward Davis Gymnasium for an afternoon basketball doubleheader. The Salem women opened the action against Fairmont State and controlled much of the action, taking a five-point lead into halftime and leading by two going into the fourth […]
SALEM, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former WVU Assistant Larry Harrison Makes Statement

Former West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison broke his silence after his dismissal from the program last week. Harrison provided a statement for West Virginia fans on social media. It seems he is still uncertain as to why he was dismissed. “I wish I had an explanation to share...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Hampton earns preseason nod from Perfect Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90). He […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy