ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Gilroy Dispatch

Residents cite safety, aesthetics as top downtown Gilroy concerns

Business and city leaders have embarked on a “Jumpstart Downtown” campaign this year that plans to clean up blight along the Monterey Street corridor and assist property owners with reduced permitting fees. New businesses slated to open this year include a group of breweries and taprooms, as well...
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival

An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Burning Question: Is Salinas really the worst city for cheese lovers?

Zero is never a good score. Blank out on a test, wave goodbye to scholarships. An O-fer from the free throw line—same deal. When the carbon emissions data comes in and…um…perhaps we were a bit extreme. Sometimes zero lands on the plus side. In general, however, a big, fat doughnut hole is a sign of woeful underachievement.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week

MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Small farm owners are struggling with the aftermath of the storm

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Maria Catalan, the owner of Catalan Farms, was displaced from her home and business by the recent storm. Catalan lost 70 percent of her crops after floodwaters left her farm under several feet of water. Before the storm, Catalan donated fresh produce to the local food...
HOLLISTER, CA
Hanford Sentinel

What's new in Monterey County in 2023?

The New Year brings new experiences, momentous milestones and more to explore in Monterey County, California. In addition to the celebration of numerous milestones like the 10-year anniversary of Pinnacles National Park, visitors to the region will enjoy an array of fabulous new offerings, from innovative culinary experiences to immersive adventures throughout Monterey County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Albert R. Munoz Jr

Albert R. Munoz Jr passed away on January 11, 2023 in Salinas, California at the age of 67. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

State and federal agencies to assess storm damages

Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County announced California Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct an initial storm damage assessment Jan. 19 and 20. The news release said this is the initial phase of recovery to assess damages cause by the 2023 storm. The areas that will be inspected include:
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Hazel Hawkins Hospital receives $3 million loan from CHFFA

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it received a $3 million loan from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA). Interim CEO Mary Casillas said the loan and “other operational savings endeavors” extend the date in which the hospital is estimated to run out of funds to operate from Feb. 18 to mid-March.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Francisco Manzo Cortez

Francisco Manzo Cortez (Pancho), of Hollister, California passed away on January 12, 2023, in his Residence, at the age of 76.
HOLLISTER, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield family welcomes New Year’s baby

GREENFIELD — The labor and delivery team at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas celebrated the births of three babies on Jan. 1, 2023. The third and final baby of New Year’s Day, Vivica Ivy Sharp of Greenfield, arrived at 10:40 p.m., just in time to share a birthday with her grandfather, who was also born on Jan. 1.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy