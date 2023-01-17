Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Call me by my name, and other exercises in empathy from the local prison in Soledad.
SERGIO ZARAZUA IS 37 NOW, AND HE HAS BEEN LOCKED UP SINCE HE WAS 15. He keeps his head and face clean-shaven, which makes his already large eyes look even bigger and deeper. When asked to write down his name, he adds his prison number. He wants to be helpful.
benitolink.com
Toxic substance agency seeking comments on cleanup project at Hollister High
Hollister High School students and staff passing by the clean up area while work is being done Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. The Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) is seeking comments on a proposed cleanup project...
Gilroy Dispatch
Residents cite safety, aesthetics as top downtown Gilroy concerns
Business and city leaders have embarked on a “Jumpstart Downtown” campaign this year that plans to clean up blight along the Monterey Street corridor and assist property owners with reduced permitting fees. New businesses slated to open this year include a group of breweries and taprooms, as well...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival
An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
montereycountyweekly.com
Burning Question: Is Salinas really the worst city for cheese lovers?
Zero is never a good score. Blank out on a test, wave goodbye to scholarships. An O-fer from the free throw line—same deal. When the carbon emissions data comes in and…um…perhaps we were a bit extreme. Sometimes zero lands on the plus side. In general, however, a big, fat doughnut hole is a sign of woeful underachievement.
KSBW.com
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
KSBW.com
Small farm owners are struggling with the aftermath of the storm
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Maria Catalan, the owner of Catalan Farms, was displaced from her home and business by the recent storm. Catalan lost 70 percent of her crops after floodwaters left her farm under several feet of water. Before the storm, Catalan donated fresh produce to the local food...
Hanford Sentinel
What's new in Monterey County in 2023?
The New Year brings new experiences, momentous milestones and more to explore in Monterey County, California. In addition to the celebration of numerous milestones like the 10-year anniversary of Pinnacles National Park, visitors to the region will enjoy an array of fabulous new offerings, from innovative culinary experiences to immersive adventures throughout Monterey County.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas residents blame flooding on the county for lack of creek maintenance outside city jurisdiction.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. By Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
benitolink.com
Albert R. Munoz Jr
Albert R. Munoz Jr passed away on January 11, 2023 in Salinas, California at the age of 67. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
benitolink.com
State and federal agencies to assess storm damages
Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County announced California Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct an initial storm damage assessment Jan. 19 and 20. The news release said this is the initial phase of recovery to assess damages cause by the 2023 storm. The areas that will be inspected include:
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins Hospital receives $3 million loan from CHFFA
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced it received a $3 million loan from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA). Interim CEO Mary Casillas said the loan and “other operational savings endeavors” extend the date in which the hospital is estimated to run out of funds to operate from Feb. 18 to mid-March.
benitolink.com
Francisco Manzo Cortez
Francisco Manzo Cortez (Pancho), of Hollister, California passed away on January 12, 2023, in his Residence, at the age of 76.
KSBW.com
Help pours into San Ardo after floodwaters contaminate drinking water
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The small community of San Ardo is seeing an outpouring of support and relief efforts after floodwaters contaminated the town’s water system forcing Monterey County to order all residents not to drink or cook with the tap water. The latest help came from the...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield family welcomes New Year’s baby
GREENFIELD — The labor and delivery team at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas celebrated the births of three babies on Jan. 1, 2023. The third and final baby of New Year’s Day, Vivica Ivy Sharp of Greenfield, arrived at 10:40 p.m., just in time to share a birthday with her grandfather, who was also born on Jan. 1.
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
KSBW.com
Satellite imagery shows before and after in Gilroy, Capitola (Credit: MAXAR)
SALINAS, Calif. — Video shows satellite images of parts of California before and after flooding and storms. The clip above shows the before and after of Capitola and of Carnadero Preserve (near Gilroy). Credit - Maxar Technologies.
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
