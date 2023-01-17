ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll

Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site

The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain

Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: Has Lamar Jackson played final game with Ravens? How team can deal with soon-to-be free agent QB

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are approaching territory neither expected to be in when a contract extension wasn't signed before the start of the 2022 regular season. Events related to Jackson spraining the PCL in his left knee during a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos, which sidelined him for the rest of the season, has prompted wide-spread speculation that he may not be a member of the Ravens next season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago

The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup

Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday

Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday

Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
CBS Sports

Rays' Zack Burdi: Gets opportunity with Tampa Bay

Burdi agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Once seen as a potential bullpen ace while he was a prospect in the White Sox system, Burdi has beset by numerous injuries in recent years and would do well just to resurface in the majors in a low-leverage role in 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2021 and wasn't especially effective over his 13 innings with two of the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates last season, posting a 1.38 ERA but issuing 10 walks.

