Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week
Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week. While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket. When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped...
After Ye (Kanye), Adidas Faces Fresh Problems
False releases seek to draw attention to a key part of the athletic wear business.
Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo
The former pro golfer will offer exclusive content to paid subscribers.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
CNBC
Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs would affect...
Jenna Ortega Rocks Bold Hooded Gown at Paris Fashion Week
The Golden Globe nominee stunned in an all-black outfit.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Netflix, Alphabet, Nordstrom, PagerDuty and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. — The pharmaceutical giant gained 1% in the premarket after being upgraded to overweight from neutral by JPMorgan. The Wall Street firm said its drug that treats age-related macular degeneration is "best in class therapy" and could serve as the next big catalyst for Regeneron.
